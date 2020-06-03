Log in
Vectrus : to Participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference June 10

06/03/2020 | 04:10pm EDT

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc., (NYSE: VEC), a leading global government services company, announced that company management will address the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference, on Wednesday, June 10, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the briefing will be available at http://www.wsw.com/webcast/stifel19/vec and be available for replay for 90 days afterward.

About Vectrus:
Vectrus is a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital technology services primarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,200 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories across four continents. In 2019, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. To learn about career opportunities at Vectrus, visit www.vectrus.com/careers. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Mike Smith, CFA
michael.smith@vectrus.com
(719) 637-5773

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vectrus-to-participate-in-the-stifel-2020-virtual-cross-sector-insight-conference-june-10-301070353.html

SOURCE Vectrus, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
