News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vectrus : to present at the Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference February 6

01/28/2019 | 05:57pm EST

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc., (NYSE: VEC), a leading global government services company, announced that company management will address the Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference in New York City, on Wednesday, February 6, at 10:45 a.m. Eastern time.

Vectrus Logo.

The briefing presentation will be available at investors.vectrus.com. To hear the live audio webcast, click here

About Vectrus:
Vectrus is a leading global government services company with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital technology services to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to their customers' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and employs about 6,700 professionals spanning 177 locations in 21 countries. In 2017, Vectrus generated sales of $1.1 billion. To learn about career opportunities at Vectrus, visit www.vectrus.com/careers. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact Information
Mike Smith, CFA
michael.smith@vectrus.com 
(719) 637-5773

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vectrus-to-present-at-the-cowen-aerospacedefense--industrials-conference-february-6-300785496.html

SOURCE Vectrus, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
