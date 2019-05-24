Log in
Vectura : Awarded $2.5 Million from Novartis After Drug Makes Regulatory Progress

05/24/2019 | 03:22am EDT

By Carlo Martuscelli

Vectura Group said Friday that it is due to receive $2.5 million from drugmaker Novartis after an asthma medication met a regulatory milestone.

The company, which specializes in inhaled medicines, licensed the proposed inhaled asthma therapy, QVM149, to Novartis in 2005, and is responsible for the development and commercialization of the product. The payment was triggered by the acceptance by European Union regulatory authorities of a marketing authorization application for the proposed drug.

Should QVM149 be approved in the EU it will receive another $5 million, plus royalties on sales.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVARTIS 0.74% 85.3 Delayed Quote.14.01%
VECTURA GROUP PLC 0.64% 79 Delayed Quote.12.14%
