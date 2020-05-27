Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vectura Group plc    VEC   GB00BKM2MW97

VECTURA GROUP PLC

(VEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vectura : Share buyback and AGM trading update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Published:27/05/2020

Today we publish a trading update, ahead of our Annual General Meeting (AGM). Our Board maintains its financial guidance and outlook expectations for 2020. For details click here.

We also provide an update on the second £10 million tranche of our previously announced £20 million share buyback programme. Full details are available here.

Will Downie, Vectura's Chief Executive Officer, said: 'Vectura has made a positive start to the year and we are pleased to today reiterate our financial guidance for 2020 and also confirm the expected start of the second £10 million tranche of our share buyback programme. Our operational focus continues to be on the execution of our strategy as a specialist inhalation CDMO and we are continuing to build the business development pipeline.'

The AGM will be held today at 10.30am at the offices of Vectura Group plc, 46-48 Grosvenor Gardens. As previously communicated, in light of the COVID-19 situation, shareholders are not permitted to attend. Further information about the AGM is available here.

Disclaimer

Vectura Group plc published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 06:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VECTURA GROUP PLC
02:48aVECTURA : Share buyback and AGM trading update
PU
05/04Sosei Heptares notes that Enerzair Breezhaler has been recommended for approv..
AQ
05/01VECTURA : provides Regulatory Update for QVM149 programme
AQ
04/20VECTURA : Annual Report and Accounts 2019
PU
03/19VECTURA : response to the COVID-19 outbreak
PU
03/17VECTURA GROUP PLC : 2019 Preliminary Results 
GL
03/17VECTURA : publishes 2019 preliminary results
PU
03/16VECTURA : 2019 preliminary results, Remote access only
AQ
03/13VECTURA 2019 PRELIMINARY RESULTS : Remote access only
PU
03/09VECTURA : appoints Chief Commercial Officer
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 171 M
EBIT 2020 -13,2 M
Net income 2020 -14,5 M
Finance 2020 74,9 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -48,0x
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,76x
EV / Sales2021 2,01x
Capitalization 547 M
Chart VECTURA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vectura Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTURA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 118,14 GBp
Last Close Price 90,90 GBp
Spread / Highest target 43,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Downie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Fitzpatrick Executive Vice President-Operations
Fry Andrew Paul Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gonzalo de Miquel Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP-Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTURA GROUP PLC-1.94%675
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.78%21 496
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.6.15%14 849
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.17.63%13 508
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.18.61%10 678
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED24.37%8 120
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group