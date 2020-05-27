Vectura : Share buyback and AGM trading update

Today we publish a trading update, ahead of our Annual General Meeting (AGM). Our Board maintains its financial guidance and outlook expectations for 2020. For details click here.

We also provide an update on the second £10 million tranche of our previously announced £20 million share buyback programme. Full details are available here.

Will Downie, Vectura's Chief Executive Officer, said: 'Vectura has made a positive start to the year and we are pleased to today reiterate our financial guidance for 2020 and also confirm the expected start of the second £10 million tranche of our share buyback programme. Our operational focus continues to be on the execution of our strategy as a specialist inhalation CDMO and we are continuing to build the business development pipeline.'

The AGM will be held today at 10.30am at the offices of Vectura Group plc, 46-48 Grosvenor Gardens. As previously communicated, in light of the COVID-19 situation, shareholders are not permitted to attend. Further information about the AGM is available here.