Vectura : appoints Chief Commercial Officer

Vectura appoints Mark Bridgewater as Chief Commercial Officer

New role will further strengthen leadership team to drive

business development and growth

Chippenham, UK - 09 March 2020: Vectura Group plc (LSE: VEC) ('Vectura', 'the Company' or 'the Group') today announced a key leadership appointment to drive business development and growth as the Company continues with its strategy to become a leading inhalation specialist in the pharmaceutical services space.

Mark Bridgewater has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer, a newly-created role focussed on helping the Company to transform into a successful contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO). In his new position, Mr Bridgewater will implement strong sales processes in order to secure new business, as well as building out a world-class commercial team and driving Vectura's brand market presence.

Will Downie, CEO of Vectura, said: 'I am thrilled to have Mark join Vectura, where he will play a pivotal role in driving the future growth of the organisation. He comes to the Company with an impressive track record of delivering sustained growth and market success in each of his previous roles. His versatile leadership skills and growth mindset will help accelerate the transformation of the company into a true leader in the outsourcing space.'

Mr Bridgewater added: 'I am delighted to be joining Vectura at such an exciting time, as the Company pivots to become a leader in the CDMO market. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to drive value for customers, employees and shareholders.'

Mr Bridgewater has more than 20 years of experience in medical device and pharmaceutical services. Prior to joining Vectura, he was VP Business Development and Account Management for Europe and Asia at Flex, a global design, engineering and manufacturing organisation.Previously, he was VP Global Business Development, Advanced Delivery Technologies at Catalent, and earlier in his career worked as Head of Global Manufacturing Services at Wockhardt and Senior Business Manager, Italy, for Patheon.

About Vectura

Vectura is a provider of innovative inhaled drug delivery services that enable partners to bring their medicines to patients. With differentiated proprietary technology and pharmaceutical development expertise, Vectura is one of the few companies globally with the device, formulation and development capabilities to deliver a broad range of complex inhaled therapies.

Vectura has ten key inhaled and eleven non-inhaled products marketed by partners with global royalty streams, and a diverse partnered portfolio of drugs in clinical development. Our partners include Hikma, Novartis, Sandoz (a division of Novartis AG), Mundipharma, Kyorin, GSK, Bayer, Chiesi, Almirall, and Tianjin KingYork.

For further information, please visit Vectura's website at www.vectura.com

