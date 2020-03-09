Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vectura Group plc    VEC   GB00BKM2MW97

VECTURA GROUP PLC

(VEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vectura : appoints Chief Commercial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 03:08am EDT
RNS Reach Story
Go to market news section
Vectura appoints Chief Commercial Officer
Released 07:00 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 3362F
Vectura Group plc
09 March 2020

Vectura appoints Mark Bridgewater as Chief Commercial Officer

New role will further strengthen leadership team to drive
business development and growth

Chippenham, UK - 09 March 2020: Vectura Group plc (LSE: VEC) ('Vectura', 'the Company' or 'the Group') today announced a key leadership appointment to drive business development and growth as the Company continues with its strategy to become a leading inhalation specialist in the pharmaceutical services space.

Mark Bridgewater has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer, a newly-created role focussed on helping the Company to transform into a successful contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO). In his new position, Mr Bridgewater will implement strong sales processes in order to secure new business, as well as building out a world-class commercial team and driving Vectura's brand market presence.

Will Downie, CEO of Vectura, said: 'I am thrilled to have Mark join Vectura, where he will play a pivotal role in driving the future growth of the organisation. He comes to the Company with an impressive track record of delivering sustained growth and market success in each of his previous roles. His versatile leadership skills and growth mindset will help accelerate the transformation of the company into a true leader in the outsourcing space.'

Mr Bridgewater added: 'I am delighted to be joining Vectura at such an exciting time, as the Company pivots to become a leader in the CDMO market. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to drive value for customers, employees and shareholders.'

Mr Bridgewater has more than 20 years of experience in medical device and pharmaceutical services. Prior to joining Vectura, he was VP Business Development and Account Management for Europe and Asia at Flex, a global design, engineering and manufacturing organisation.Previously, he was VP Global Business Development, Advanced Delivery Technologies at Catalent, and earlier in his career worked as Head of Global Manufacturing Services at Wockhardt and Senior Business Manager, Italy, for Patheon.

- Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Vectura Group plc

David Ginivan - VP Corporate Communications +44 (0)7471 352 720

Elizabeth Knowles - VP Investor Relations +44 (0)7767 160 565

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott / Sue Stuart / David Daley +44 (0)20 3709 5700

About Vectura

Vectura is a provider of innovative inhaled drug delivery services that enable partners to bring their medicines to patients. With differentiated proprietary technology and pharmaceutical development expertise, Vectura is one of the few companies globally with the device, formulation and development capabilities to deliver a broad range of complex inhaled therapies.

Vectura has ten key inhaled and eleven non-inhaled products marketed by partners with global royalty streams, and a diverse partnered portfolio of drugs in clinical development. Our partners include Hikma, Novartis, Sandoz (a division of Novartis AG), Mundipharma, Kyorin, GSK, Bayer, Chiesi, Almirall, and Tianjin KingYork.

For further information, please visit Vectura's website at www.vectura.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the commercialisation of products. Various risks may cause Vectura's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, including: commercial limitations imposed by patents owned or controlled by third parties; dependence upon strategic alliance partners to develop and commercialise products and services; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals to market products and services resulting from development efforts; the requirement for substantial funding to conduct research and development and to expand commercialisation activities; and product initiatives by competitors. As a result of these factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAEAKDKEFLEEFA
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Vectura appoints Chief Commercial Officer - RNS

Disclaimer

Vectura Group plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 07:07:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VECTURA GROUP PLC
03:08aVECTURA : appoints Chief Commercial Officer
PU
02/10VECTURA : Executive VP for Delivery Management Appointment
PU
01/14VECTURA : Pre-close trading update confirms 2019 trading in-line with expectatio..
AQ
2019VECTURA : Hikma completes its FDA response in respect of generic Advair
AQ
2019Vectura Group appoints New Chief Executive Officer
GL
2019VECTURA GROUP PLC : REVERSE SPLIT: 12 of 13
FA
2019VECTURA GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2019Vectura, Sandoz win ruling on inhaler packaging case against GSK
RE
2019VECTURA : provides update on GSK litigation
AQ
2019Vectura provides update on GSK Litigation
GL
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 167 M
EBIT 2019 -41,2 M
Net income 2019 -30,6 M
Finance 2019 75,1 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 -20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,94x
EV / Sales2020 2,71x
Capitalization 567 M
Chart VECTURA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vectura Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTURA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 116,44  GBp
Last Close Price 93,90  GBp
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Downie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Fitzpatrick Executive Vice President-Operations
Fry Andrew Paul Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gonzalo de Miquel Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP-Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTURA GROUP PLC1.29%739
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.44%20 227
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-7.32%12 957
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.0.27%10 393
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.8.05%9 900
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.1.69%8 496
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group