VECTURA GROUP PLC

VECTURA GROUP PLC

(VEC)
Vectura : expands business development team with three global appointments

06/03/2020

Published:03/06/2020

Vectura today announced three appointments to its business development team, as it continues its strategy to become a leading inhalation specialist in the pharmaceutical services space.

Trevor Archbold and Robert Gurley have been appointed as Business Development Directors, and will have territorial responsibility for Europe and the U.S. West Coast respectively. Additionally, Chris Vernall will join Vectura in August as Business Development Director, and will work alongside Mr Archbold in Europe. All three will report to Mark Bridgewater, who was appointed as Vectura's Chief Commercial Officer in March 2020.

Mr Archbold has a long career in business development with roles at The Dow Chemical Company, Croda and Catalent. Most recently, he was Strategic Account Manager at DuPont Pharma Solutions, assisting a number of major pharma companies covering APIs and active/functional excipients, primarily for oral solid dose applications.

Mr Gurley has over 20 years' CDMO experience, and joins Vectura from Cambrex where he was Director of Business Development for the North West territory.

Mr Vernall spent six-and-a-half years at Intertek Melbourn as a senior analyst, later moving into a commercial position as Business Development Director, and joins Vectura from

Nanopharm (part of Aptar Pharma), a company providing contract product development solutions for respiratory drug products, where he led its business development activities.

Mark Bridgewater, Vectura's Chief Commercial Officer, commented: 'As we continue with our growth, business strategy and focus on provider services to the industry, a strong and experienced business development team is vital. We welcome Trevor, Robert and Chris to Vectura, and with the experience they bring, I am sure their skills will help with our mission to transform Vectura into a true leader in the outsourcing space.'

Disclaimer

Vectura Group plc published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 09:45:02 UTC
EPS Revisions
