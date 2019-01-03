Log in
VECTURA GROUP PLC (VEC)

VECTURA GROUP PLC (VEC)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vectura : says yearly earnings should top market forecasts

01/03/2019 | 09:00am CET

(Reuters) - British drugmaker Vectura predicted on Thursday that its 2018 adjusted earnings would exceed market forecasts, citing rising sales of inhalers and improved profit margins.

Its revenue growth, boosted by sales of its Flutiform and Ultibro inhalers, should match market expectations, Vectura said, while forecasting that R&D spending would fall around the bottom of its expected range of between 55 million and 65 million pounds.

Analysts were expecting 35.4 million pounds in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The announcement is a good sign for the Chippenham, England-based drugmaker which has faced a rocky couple of years since its costly acquisition of rival SkyePharma.

In November, Vectura stopped developing a treatment for severe uncontrolled asthma after trials showed it failed to have a significant impact on the condition.

The company also said R&D expenses for 2019 would remain unchanged from its forecast, while results from a late-stage trial of its inhaled triple-combination therapies with Novartis should be announced this year.

(Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVARTIS -1.17% 83.06 Delayed Quote.0.00%
VECTURA GROUP PLC 10.24% 78.05 Delayed Quote.1.14%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 159 M
EBIT 2018 30,7 M
Net income 2018 -60,7 M
Finance 2018 104 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,30x
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
Capitalization 471 M
Chart VECTURA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vectura Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTURA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1,23  GBP
Spread / Average Target 73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Ward-Lilley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Fitzpatrick Executive Vice President-Operations
Fry Andrew Paul Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gonzalo de Miquel Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP-Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTURA GROUP PLC1.14%591
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD0.00%22 961
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES0.00%14 946
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.0.00%11 175
TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO LTD0.00%9 108
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP0.00%8 459
