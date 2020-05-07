Vedanta : COVID efforts in Odisha benefit over 7 lakh people

Press Release Vedanta's COVID-19 preparedness efforts in Odisha benefit over 7 lakh people Bhubaneswar, 6 May, 2020: Vedanta Ltd.'s Odisha operations, which include the world-class alumina refinery in Lanjigarh and India's largest aluminium smelter in Jharsuguda, have joined forces with the state, district and communities in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, thus reaching 7 lakh people in the process. As critical industries, Vedanta's two plants in Odisha are operational adhering to all COVID- 19 protocols laid down by the state and central governments, operating with minimum manpower and resources. At the same time, both units have marshalled resources to undertake preventive measures for their employees, business associates as well as their communities at large in, around and far beyond their plant areas. Referring to the initiatives undertaken by the company, Mr. Rahul Sharma, CEO - Alumina Business said, "At Vedanta, our efforts are aligned to the singular vision of making our communities, the state and nation self-reliant and self-sufficient. We are committed to extending all help possible to help alleviate the angst the pandemic has caused. We are closely working with the government alongside our people and partners to emerge from these trying times stronger and better together." Vedanta has rolled out a slew of initiatives for the state of Odisha and particularly for communities around its areas of operations in Kalahandi, Jharsuguda, and adjoining areas, towards ensuring grassroots preparedness as a critical first step towards combating COVID- 19: 34,000 numbers of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have been provided to the Government of Odisha.

Vedanta has lent critical support to the district administration's COVID hospitals in

Jharsuguda and Bhawanipatna. The company has supported the 110-bedded COVID hospital in Jharsuguda with medical equipment such as ventilators, corona kits, oxygen concentrators, nebulizers, specialized medical gear and other critical infrastructure. Likewise, the COVID hospital in Bhawanipatna has been given PPE and other essential supplies. Both hospitals together cater to roughly 6 lakh people. Vedanta's own hospital in Lanjigarh is also in a state of preparedness to support the district administration, and now offers telemedicine facility alongside a 24X7 helpline to address concerns. The hospital continues to serve about 7,000 patients per month from the community.

Vedanta has made available upto a month's supply of rations to nearly 5,000 daily wage earners, slum dwellers, needy families and marginal households across both districts.

Over 11,000 workers were provided meals along with other essentials in both plants.

COVID-19 prevention and social-distancing, in addition to distributing masks and soaps free of cost. Fumigation and disinfection of all prominent public places, local areas, public offices and township areas have been undertaken in both districts, reaching out to over 1 lakh people in the process.

Police personnel in Lanjigarh have been provided with water coolers and water purifiers to aid them in this small way in the service they are doing for the community's wellbeing.

Over 2 lakh reusable masks have been distributed across 114 villages, district administrations, police and jail authorities, media, and other critical personnel of Odisha, who are exposed as a part of their duties. These masks are stitched by rural women's self-help groups (SHGs) supported by Vedanta, thus providing them livelihood in these times. Additionally, thousands of Vedanta employees and business partners in Odisha have voluntarily contributed one day's salary for COVID relief. Many employees and families have also donated to central and/or state relief funds, NGOs, etc., and have reached out to the needy and unprivileged personally, distributing ration and other essentials. With a keen eye on the spread and escalation of the disease, Vedanta is also undertaking additional activities as needed to help the employees, communities and the government in the fight against the pandemic. Vedanta Limited is one of the largest investors in Odisha, with investment of approx. INR 50,000 crores over the years, of which over INR 300 crores has been invested in community development initiatives. Both Lanjigarh and Jharsuguda operations have created livelihood opportunities to the tune of 5 lakhs in the state. With a contribution of INR 11,000 crores to the state exchequer till date, Vedanta continues to be a transformative force in the state's socioeconomic landscape. ### About Vedanta Limited: Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing to India's growth story, currently contributing 1 percent of India's GDP. The company is among the top private sector contributors to the exchequer with the highest ever contribution of INR 42,560 Crore in FY 2019.

About Vedanta Limited: Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing to India's growth story, currently contributing 1 percent of India's GDP. The company is among the top private sector contributors to the exchequer with the highest ever contribution of INR 42,560 Crore in FY 2019.

Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment and on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company has been conferred the CII-ITC Sustainability Award, the FICCI CSR Award, Dun & Bradstreet Awards in Metals & Mining, and certified as a Great Place to Work. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange. About Vedanta Aluminium and Power Business: Vedanta Aluminium & Power, a part of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest producer of aluminium, producing 1.9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in FY20. Vedanta Limited operates a 2 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) capacity alumina refinery in Lanjigarh (Kalahandi district, Odisha), India since 2007 and an associated 90 MW captive power plant. The refinery feeds Vedanta's aluminium smelters at Jharsuguda in Odisha and at BALCO in Korba, Chhattisgarh. Vedanta Aluminium & Power operates a 1.6 MTPA aluminium smelter and 3615 MW thermal power generation facility in Jharsuguda, Odisha. Vedanta Aluminium & Power is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. It prides itself in having one of the largest technically qualified, diverse and vibrant workforces in the country spread across its four assets. With its world-class alumina, aluminium and power plant facilities spread across India, the company fulfills its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow.