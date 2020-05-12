Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Vedanta Limited    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 05/12
89.05 INR   +11.87%
08:28pVEDANTA : Promoter Seeks to Delist Company From Indian Bourse
DJ
05/07VEDANTA : COVID efforts in Odisha benefit over 7 lakh people
PU
05/06VEDANTA : reiterate commitment to Rajasthan
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vedanta : Promoter Seeks to Delist Company From Indian Bourse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 08:28pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Vedanta Ltd.'s promoter has made an offer to acquire all the shares that he doesn't already own, valuing the Indian company at 302.35 billion rupees ($4.03 billion).

Billionaire Anil Agarwal, through his entity Vedanta Resources Ltd. already owns a 51.06% stake in the Indian unit, and is offering to pay INR87.50 a share for the remaining stake, Vedanta Ltd. said late Tuesday.

The offer is a 9.9% premium over Monday's closing price of INR79.60, but lower than the INR89.50 price quoted Tuesday.

Vedanta Ltd. will be delisted from the Indian bourse once the offer is successful, the statement said.

The offer is part of the conglomerate's plan to simplify its operations and give the group operational and financial flexibility in a capital intensive business, it said.

"Due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, we have accelerated the strategy in this challenging environment to ensure support for meaningful deleveraging and to enable us to continue to invest in the growth of the business," Mr. Agarwal said.

JPMorgan is the financial adviser to Vedanta Resources on the deal.

Vedanta Resources has business interest in the natural resources sector and produces aluminum, copper, zinc, and oil and gas. Apart from India the company has operations in Zambia, Namibia and South Africa.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VEDANTA LIMITED
08:28pVEDANTA : Promoter Seeks to Delist Company From Indian Bourse
DJ
05/07VEDANTA : COVID efforts in Odisha benefit over 7 lakh people
PU
05/06VEDANTA : reiterate commitment to Rajasthan
PU
05/04VEDANTA : Force Majeure Event - Injunction Against Invocation Of A Bank Guarante..
AQ
04/30VEDANTA : enables mass production of PPEs
PU
03/05VEDANTA LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/31VEDANTA : Q3FY20 Presentations
PU
01/31VEDANTA : Q3fy20
PU
01/29Vedanta to Raise Up to INR25 Billion via Non-Convertible Debentures
DJ
2019Vedanta Plans to Raise INR30 Billion via Debentures
DJ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 860 B
EBIT 2020 122 B
Net income 2020 60 039 M
Debt 2020 356 B
Yield 2020 12,6%
P/E ratio 2020 5,89x
P/E ratio 2021 7,39x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
EV / Sales2021 0,82x
Capitalization 330 B
Chart VEDANTA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vedanta Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEDANTA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 130,00  INR
Last Close Price 89,05  INR
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sunil Duggal Chief Executive Officer
Anil Kumar Agarwal Non-Executive Chairman
G. R. Arun Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Navin Kumar Agarwal Executive Vice Chairman
Lalita Dileep Gupte Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEDANTA LIMITED12.08%3 883
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-13.05%9 697
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-1.08%5 119
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS-32.50%4 351
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.-2.64%3 573
YUNNAN COPPER CO., LTD.-1.75%2 332
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group