Vedanta : Promoter Seeks to Delist Company From Indian Bourse

By P.R. Venkat



Vedanta Ltd.'s promoter has made an offer to acquire all the shares that he doesn't already own, valuing the Indian company at 302.35 billion rupees ($4.03 billion).

Billionaire Anil Agarwal, through his entity Vedanta Resources Ltd. already owns a 51.06% stake in the Indian unit, and is offering to pay INR87.50 a share for the remaining stake, Vedanta Ltd. said late Tuesday.

The offer is a 9.9% premium over Monday's closing price of INR79.60, but lower than the INR89.50 price quoted Tuesday.

Vedanta Ltd. will be delisted from the Indian bourse once the offer is successful, the statement said.

The offer is part of the conglomerate's plan to simplify its operations and give the group operational and financial flexibility in a capital intensive business, it said.

"Due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, we have accelerated the strategy in this challenging environment to ensure support for meaningful deleveraging and to enable us to continue to invest in the growth of the business," Mr. Agarwal said.

JPMorgan is the financial adviser to Vedanta Resources on the deal.

Vedanta Resources has business interest in the natural resources sector and produces aluminum, copper, zinc, and oil and gas. Apart from India the company has operations in Zambia, Namibia and South Africa.

