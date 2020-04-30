Vedanta : enables mass production of PPEs

Vedanta enables mass production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in

Gurugram

~Produces 15,000 PPEs till now by importing 23 PPE machines in collaboration with the

Ministry of Textiles ~

New Delhi 29th April, 2020. In a move aimed at supporting frontline healthcare workers and doctors during Covid19 times, Vedanta Limited, one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals company has enabled mass production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in Gurugram. The Company has imported 23 PPE machines recently in collaboration with the Ministry of Textiles, and has teamed up with authorised apparel manufacturers to roll out over 5000 PPEs per day.

PPEs are a critical gear for healthcare workers and India, like most other countries, is working overtime to procure PPEs for the safety of its health workers. Vedanta has so far produced around 15,000 PPEs. The company has also provided more than 3.5 lakh masks through its Business Units to the local communities and has handed over another 2 lakh N95 masks to the Ministry of Health.

According to Ravi Capoor, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, "The Union Textiles ministry is grateful to Vedanta Group for extending help by providing the much-needed machinery for manufacturing PPEs to AEPC, This is a must-gear for our frontline health professionals today. We look forward to the continued support from Vedanta in the days ahead,"

Vedanta Chairman, Mr. Anil Agarwal said: "India has shown tremendous resilience in fighting the impact of Covid-19. We have earned goodwill from the world for supplying critical medicines to many countries. I am confident that we will rise above this setback. We are working towards creating a New India and will help create a self-reliant economy as the Lockdown lifts in a calibrated manner."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly said that self-sufficiency is the biggest lesson we have learnt from Covid-19. A small village to a local country, our basic needs have to be met locally. Vedanta will be the catalyst for the change," he added.

As part of a strategy to support the local community, Vedanta is now focusing on innovative solutions to support the poor and the marginalized sections. The company has spent Rs 151

