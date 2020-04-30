Vedanta : enables mass production of PPEs

crore on its Covid-19 initiatives till now, and has reached out to more than 7 lakh community members across 7 states in the past one month.
Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta group company, has started an innovative movement - Grain Bank - wherein SAKHI SHG women collect grains and pulses at the village level so as to reach out to the daily wage earners. More than 8,000 kilograms of food grains have been procured under this plan, which is now being adopted by other Vedanta Business Units as well.
Vedanta Lanjigarh is offering Telemedicine facility to the local community in the region, helping patients connect with doctors for free consultations. A team of specialist doctors, including Pediatricians, Orthopedicians, General Physicians, and Ayush doctors attends to the sick people over phone and WhatsApp every day and medicines can be collected by the from Vedanta Hospital pharmacy free of cost.
Vedanta has also joined hands with Apollo Hospitals in offering a 24x7 general helpline for its employees to ensure timely healthcare advice during the lockdown. Their families can also avail of the helpline services.
The company is leveraging on technology to make sure community development programmes continue uninterrupted during the Lockdown. Aspirational educational programs like Shiksha Sambal & Unchi Udaan are being continued through online tutorials using technology-based applications like Google Hangout, Zoom & WhatsApp.
Sports isn't missing out on the action either. Tutorials are being sent out to the Zinc Football Academy children so that they can practice their daily drills, while ensuring that they get to continue with their school studies online.
