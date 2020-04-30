Log in
VEDANTA LIMITED    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 04/29
79.15 INR   +2.99%
06:43aVEDANTA : enables mass production of PPEs
PU
03/05VEDANTA LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/31VEDANTA : Q3FY20 Presentations
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vedanta : enables mass production of PPEs

04/30/2020 | 06:43am EDT

Vedanta enables mass production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in

Gurugram

~Produces 15,000 PPEs till now by importing 23 PPE machines in collaboration with the

Ministry of Textiles ~

New Delhi 29th April, 2020. In a move aimed at supporting frontline healthcare workers and doctors during Covid19 times, Vedanta Limited, one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals company has enabled mass production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in Gurugram. The Company has imported 23 PPE machines recently in collaboration with the Ministry of Textiles, and has teamed up with authorised apparel manufacturers to roll out over 5000 PPEs per day.

PPEs are a critical gear for healthcare workers and India, like most other countries, is working overtime to procure PPEs for the safety of its health workers. Vedanta has so far produced around 15,000 PPEs. The company has also provided more than 3.5 lakh masks through its Business Units to the local communities and has handed over another 2 lakh N95 masks to the Ministry of Health.

According to Ravi Capoor, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, "The Union Textiles ministry is grateful to Vedanta Group for extending help by providing the much-needed machinery for manufacturing PPEs to AEPC, This is a must-gear for our frontline health professionals today. We look forward to the continued support from Vedanta in the days ahead,"

Vedanta Chairman, Mr. Anil Agarwal said: "India has shown tremendous resilience in fighting the impact of Covid-19. We have earned goodwill from the world for supplying critical medicines to many countries. I am confident that we will rise above this setback. We are working towards creating a New India and will help create a self-reliant economy as the Lockdown lifts in a calibrated manner."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly said that self-sufficiency is the biggest lesson we have learnt from Covid-19. A small village to a local country, our basic needs have to be met locally. Vedanta will be the catalyst for the change," he added.

As part of a strategy to support the local community, Vedanta is now focusing on innovative solutions to support the poor and the marginalized sections. The company has spent Rs 151



crore on its Covid-19 initiatives till now, and has reached out to more than 7 lakh community members across 7 states in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta group company, has started an innovative movement - Grain Bank - wherein SAKHI SHG women collect grains and pulses at the village level so as to reach out to the daily wage earners. More than 8,000 kilograms of food grains have been procured under this plan, which is now being adopted by other Vedanta Business Units as well.

Vedanta Lanjigarh is offering Telemedicine facility to the local community in the region, helping patients connect with doctors for free consultations. A team of specialist doctors, including Pediatricians, Orthopedicians, General Physicians, and Ayush doctors attends to the sick people over phone and WhatsApp every day and medicines can be collected by the from Vedanta Hospital pharmacy free of cost.

Vedanta has also joined hands with Apollo Hospitals in offering a 24x7 general helpline for its employees to ensure timely healthcare advice during the lockdown. Their families can also avail of the helpline services.

The company is leveraging on technology to make sure community development programmes continue uninterrupted during the Lockdown. Aspirational educational programs like Shiksha Sambal & Unchi Udaan are being continued through online tutorials using technology-based applications like Google Hangout, Zoom & WhatsApp.

Sports isn't missing out on the action either. Tutorials are being sent out to the Zinc Football Academy children so that they can practice their daily drills, while ensuring that they get to continue with their school studies online.

About Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing to India's growth story, currently contributing 1 percent of India's GDP. The company is among the top private sector contributors to the exchequer with the highest ever contribution of INR 42,560 Crore in FY 2019.

Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment and on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company has been conferred the CII-ITC Sustainability Award, the FICCI CSR Award, Dun & Bradstreet Awards in Metals & Mining, and certified as a Great Place to Work. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.



For more information please visit www.vedantalimited.com

For further information please contact:

Ms. Roma Balwani

Mr. Abhinaba Das:

Director, Communications and Brand

Abhinaba.das@vedanta.co.in

Vedanta Limited

Roma.Balwani@vedanta.co.in

Mr. Anirvan Bhattacharjee / Lennon D'Souza

Adfactors PR

Tel: +91 22 67574444 / +91 11 40565100

adfactorsvedanta@adfactorspr.com



Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 10:42:08 UTC
