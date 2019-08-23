Log in
VEDANTA LTD

(VDAN)
South African Court Denies Leave to Appeal in Vedanta Case -- Reuters

08/23/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

By Maria Armental

--A South African high court denied Zambia's state mining company ZCCM Investment Holdings PLC leave to appeal a July ruling halting the sale of Vedanta Ltd.'s (500295.BY, VEDL) majority-owned Konkola Copper Mines pending arbitration, Reuters reports.

--A Zambian court appointed a provisional liquidator in May after a winding-up petition by ZCCM, which owns 20% of KCM. Vedanta Resources owns the remaining 80%.

--Vedanta's New York-listed American depositary receipts recently traded 5.8% higher at $7.57.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-zambia-mining-court/south-african-court-denies-zambia-leave-to-appeal-in-vedanta-case-idUSKCN1VD1P7

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 1.98% 1527.48 Delayed Quote.17.19%
LME COPPER CASH -0.50% 5668 End-of-day quote.-2.93%
SILVER 2.28% 17.418 Delayed Quote.10.83%
VEDANTA LTD End-of-day quote.
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS 2.33% 0.88 Real-time Quote.-12.24%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 904 B
EBIT 2020 169 B
Net income 2020 81 668 M
Debt 2020 354 B
Yield 2020 10,5%
P/E ratio 2020 6,53x
P/E ratio 2021 5,83x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
EV / Sales2021 0,84x
Capitalization 509 B
Chart VEDANTA LTD
Duration : Period :
Vedanta Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 186,89  INR
Last Close Price 137,40  INR
Spread / Highest target 73,2%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Navin Kumar Agarwal Executive Chairman
G. R. Arun Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Lalita Dileep Gupte Independent Non-Executive Director
Ravi Kant Independent Non-Executive Director
Tarun Jain Finance Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEDANTA LTD6 642
SOUTHERN PERU COPPER CORPORATION - SUCURSAL DEL PERU10.17%23 323
ANTOFAGASTA4.29%9 860
JIANGXI COPPER10.18%5 814
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA-15.02%3 800
YUNNAN COPPER CO.,LTD--.--%2 395
