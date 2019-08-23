South African Court Denies Leave to Appeal in Vedanta Case -- Reuters

By Maria Armental

--A South African high court denied Zambia's state mining company ZCCM Investment Holdings PLC leave to appeal a July ruling halting the sale of Vedanta Ltd.'s (500295.BY, VEDL) majority-owned Konkola Copper Mines pending arbitration, Reuters reports.

--A Zambian court appointed a provisional liquidator in May after a winding-up petition by ZCCM, which owns 20% of KCM. Vedanta Resources owns the remaining 80%.

--Vedanta's New York-listed American depositary receipts recently traded 5.8% higher at $7.57.

