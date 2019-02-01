Log in
VEDANTA LTD (VDAN)
Vedanta : ADRs Down 17%

02/01/2019 | 03:37pm EST

By Michael Dabaie

Vedanta Ltd. (VEDL) ADRs were down 17.28% to $9.24 in heavier-than-average volume Friday.

Investment group CLSA on Friday cut Vedanta to sell from buy.

The resources company in its third-quarter earnings report said a subsidiary had paid $200 million to Volcan Investments Ltd., the family trust of Vedanta's founder, for the "economic interest in a structured investment" in Anglo American. The ownership of the underlying shares, and the associated voting interest, remain with Volcan, the statement said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 869 B
EBIT 2019 188 B
Net income 2019 78 966 M
Debt 2019 361 B
Yield 2019 8,36%
P/E ratio 2019 9,43
P/E ratio 2020 6,97
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
Capitalization 731 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 259  INR
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Navin Kumar Agarwal Executive Chairman
G. R. Arun Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Lalita Dileep Gupte Independent Non-Executive Director
Ravi Kant Independent Non-Executive Director
Tarun Jain Finance Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEDANTA LTD10 281
ANTOFAGASTA11.06%11 247
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE SAA--.--%7 246
JIANGXI COPPER-1.22%5 840
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA7.00%5 051
INMET MINING CORP0.00%3 506
