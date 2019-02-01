Vedanta : ADRs Down 17%

By Michael Dabaie

Vedanta Ltd. (VEDL) ADRs were down 17.28% to $9.24 in heavier-than-average volume Friday.

Investment group CLSA on Friday cut Vedanta to sell from buy.

The resources company in its third-quarter earnings report said a subsidiary had paid $200 million to Volcan Investments Ltd., the family trust of Vedanta's founder, for the "economic interest in a structured investment" in Anglo American. The ownership of the underlying shares, and the associated voting interest, remain with Volcan, the statement said.

