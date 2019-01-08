Log in
Vedanta : India's Supreme Court clears way for reopening Vedanta's copper smelter

01/08/2019 | 03:31am EST
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Vedanta to reopen its south Indian copper smelter by refusing to stay an order from the country's environmental court, the company's lawyer said.

The government of Tamil Nadu state ordered the smelter shut permanently in May after protests against alleged pollution at the plant in the city of Thoothukudi during which the police killed 13 demonstrators.

In December, India's National Green Tribunal (NGT) revoked the state decision to shut the plant leading Tamil Nadu to appeal the NGT ruling.

The Supreme Court refused to issue a so-called stay halting the NGT's decision, said Vedanta Legal Counsel Aryama Sundaram in a voice recording sent by Whatsapp to reporters by the company's public relations firm Brand-comm after the high court session.

Though the court refused to stay the NGT order, the court did admit Tamil Nadu's appeal before the high court, allowing that case to proceed further, Yogesh Khanna, a lawyer for the state told Reuters.

"The court will continue to hear the case even though it has not stayed the earlier order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT)," Khanna said.

Additionally, the Supreme Court did issue a stay halting an order by the Madras High Court that barred Vedanta from reopening the Thoothukudi smelter until the Madras court hears a case challenging the NGT's verdict, said Sundaram.

"As it stands today, the order of the NGT stays and has to be complied with by both the parties," he said in the recording.

Vedanta will now file an application with the Tamil Nadu pollution regulator seeking consent to operate the smelter, said P. Ramnath, the chief executive of Vedanta's Indian copper business Sterlite Copper which operates the plant.

"It is difficult to say when we will be able to reopen the smelter," Ramnath said.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

By Sudarshan Varadhan
Financials (INR)
Sales 2019 896 B
EBIT 2019 203 B
Net income 2019 87 689 M
Debt 2019 319 B
Yield 2019 7,81%
P/E ratio 2019 7,85
P/E ratio 2020 6,05
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capitalization 722 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 280  INR
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Navin Kumar Agarwal Executive Chairman
G. R. Arun Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Lalita Dileep Gupte Independent Non-Executive Director
Ravi Kant Independent Non-Executive Director
Tarun Jain Finance Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEDANTA LTD10 305
ANTOFAGASTA3.35%9 783
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-0.48%7 246
JIANGXI COPPER2.89%5 576
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA3.02%4 696
INMET MINING CORP0.00%3 675
