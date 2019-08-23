Vedanta : Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2016 -- Data Talk

Vedanta Ltd. Sponsored ADR (VEDL) is currently at $7.63, up $0.48 or 6.71%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 1, 2016, when it rose 8.54%

-- Snaps a four day losing streak

-- Down 12.6% month-to-date

-- Down 33.88% year-to-date

-- Down 84.14% from its all-time closing high of $48.12 on Dec. 6, 2007

-- Down 42.59% from its 52-week closing high of $13.29 on Sept. 14, 2018

-- Up 6.71% from its 52-week closing low of $7.15 on Aug. 22, 2019

-- Traded as high as $7.69

-- Up 7.55% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 1, 2016, when it rose as much as 9.62%

All data as of 10:36:14 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet