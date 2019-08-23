Log in
VEDANTA LTD

(VDAN)
Vedanta : Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2016 -- Data Talk

08/23/2019

Vedanta Ltd. Sponsored ADR (VEDL) is currently at $7.63, up $0.48 or 6.71%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 1, 2016, when it rose 8.54%

-- Snaps a four day losing streak

-- Down 12.6% month-to-date

-- Down 33.88% year-to-date

-- Down 84.14% from its all-time closing high of $48.12 on Dec. 6, 2007

-- Down 42.59% from its 52-week closing high of $13.29 on Sept. 14, 2018

-- Up 6.71% from its 52-week closing low of $7.15 on Aug. 22, 2019

-- Traded as high as $7.69

-- Up 7.55% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 1, 2016, when it rose as much as 9.62%

All data as of 10:36:14 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 904 B
EBIT 2020 169 B
Net income 2020 81 668 M
Debt 2020 354 B
Yield 2020 10,5%
P/E ratio 2020 6,53x
P/E ratio 2021 5,83x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
EV / Sales2021 0,84x
Capitalization 509 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 186,89  INR
Last Close Price 137,40  INR
Spread / Highest target 73,2%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Navin Kumar Agarwal Executive Chairman
G. R. Arun Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Lalita Dileep Gupte Independent Non-Executive Director
Ravi Kant Independent Non-Executive Director
Tarun Jain Finance Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEDANTA LTD6 642
SOUTHERN PERU COPPER CORPORATION - SUCURSAL DEL PERU10.17%23 323
ANTOFAGASTA4.29%9 860
JIANGXI COPPER10.18%5 814
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA-15.02%3 800
YUNNAN COPPER CO.,LTD--.--%2 395
