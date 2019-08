Vedanta has been locked in a dispute with Zambia since May, when the African country appointed liquidators to run KCM, saying it had breached the terms of its licence.

"Vedanta looks forward to engaging with President Lungu and his team in India this week and to building on the discussions held last week in Lusaka," the miner said in a statement.

