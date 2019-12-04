Vedanta Plans to Raise INR30 Billion via Debentures

By P.R.Venkat



Vedanta Ltd. (500295.BY) is planning to raise 30 billion rupees (US$419.6 million) through issuance of two non-convertible debentures.

The company is seeking to raise INR15 billion via a two year non-convertible debenture and another INR15 billion through a three year non-convertible debenture, Vedanta said in a filing to the Bombay stock exchange late Wednesday.

Vedanta is planning to pay 8.9% annual interest on the two year debenture and 9.2% annual interest of the three year debenture.

Vedanta is a diversified natural resources company involved in production and mining of iron ore, copper and zinc. It also has interests in the power and oil and gas industries.

