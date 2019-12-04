Log in
VEDANTA LTD

VEDANTA LTD

(VEDL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 10/31
210.55 INR   -0.43%
10:38pVedanta Plans to Raise INR30 Billion via Debentures
DJ
11/26MSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms
RE
11/26Vedanta warns it may have to process ore outside South Africa
RE
Vedanta Plans to Raise INR30 Billion via Debentures

0
12/04/2019 | 10:38pm EST

By P.R.Venkat

Vedanta Ltd. (500295.BY) is planning to raise 30 billion rupees (US$419.6 million) through issuance of two non-convertible debentures.

The company is seeking to raise INR15 billion via a two year non-convertible debenture and another INR15 billion through a three year non-convertible debenture, Vedanta said in a filing to the Bombay stock exchange late Wednesday.

Vedanta is planning to pay 8.9% annual interest on the two year debenture and 9.2% annual interest of the three year debenture.

Vedanta is a diversified natural resources company involved in production and mining of iron ore, copper and zinc. It also has interests in the power and oil and gas industries.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
LME COPPER CASH 0.19% 5823 End-of-day quote.-0.27%
LME ZINC CASH 1.58% 2256.5 End-of-day quote.-8.35%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.16% 62.94 Delayed Quote.12.76%
VEDANTA LTD -0.43% 210.55 End-of-day quote.-36.03%
WTI -0.34% 58.22 Delayed Quote.22.91%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 894 B
EBIT 2020 135 B
Net income 2020 69 161 M
Debt 2020 317 B
Yield 2020 9,24%
P/E ratio 2020 8,21x
P/E ratio 2021 6,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
EV / Sales2021 0,91x
Capitalization 534 B
Chart VEDANTA LTD
Duration : Period :
Vedanta Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 176,06  INR
Last Close Price 144,20  INR
Spread / Highest target 65,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Navin Kumar Agarwal Executive Chairman
G. R. Arun Kumar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Lalita Dileep Gupte Independent Non-Executive Director
Tarun Jain Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEDANTA LTD-36.03%7 210
ANTOFAGASTA7.92%10 831
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS10.60%5 905
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-0.77%5 816
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.-1.07%4 508
YUNNAN COPPER CO.,LTD--.--%2 802
