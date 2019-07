"Vedanta will seek an interim court order declaring that ZCCM has breached the KCM Shareholders' Agreement by pursuing winding-up proceedings against KCM in Zambia, and directing ZCCM to withdraw those proceedings," Vedanta said in a statement.

Vedanta said an urgent application had been served on ZCCM and a provisional liquidator appointed for KCM.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Deepa Babington)