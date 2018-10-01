Vedanta Resources : Cancellation of Listing

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

1 October 2018

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER

for

Vedanta Resources Plc

by

Volcan Investments Limited

Announcement of Cancellation of Listing

On 31 July 2018, Volcan Investments Limited ("Volcan Investments") and Vedanta Resources Plc ("Vedanta Resources") announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer by Volcan Investments for the remaining issued and to be issued share capital of Vedanta Resources not currently owned by Volcan Investments (the "Offer"). The Offer is to be effected by means of a takeover offer within the meaning of Part 28 of the Companies Act 2006. The Offer was made on 3 August 2018, the terms of which are set out in the offer document published by Volcan Investments on the same day (the "Offer Document").

Further to the announcement by Volcan Investments on 3 September 2018 that the Offer has become unconditional in all respects, Vedanta confirms that the listing of Vedanta Shares on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the trading of Vedanta Shares on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange has been cancelled with effect from 8.00 a.m. today.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as given to them in the Offer Document unless stated otherwise.

Enquiries:

Vedanta Resources Plc Tel:+44 020 7499 5900 Arun Kumar

Viral Gathani

Rashmi Mohanty





J.P. Morgan Cazenove(lead financial adviser to Volcan Investments Tel: +44 207 742 4000 Charles Harman

Barry Weir

Jamie Riddell

James Robinson





Credit Suisse International(financial adviser to Volcan Investments) Tel:+ 44 207 888 8888 Mark Echlin

Joe Hannon

Emil Huseynov

Kush Nanjee





Finsbury(Public Relations Adviser to the Independent Committee) Tel: +44 207 251 3801 Daniela Fleischmann

Humza Vanderman



Vedanta Resources LEI Number: 2138007MYEKPEAZQTW83