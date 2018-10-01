Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vedanta Resources    VED   GB0033277061

VEDANTA RESOURCES (VED)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/28 05:35:19 pm
832.6 GBp   +0.87%
10:47aVEDANTA RESOURC : Cancellation of Listing
PU
09/27VEDANTA RESOURC : Block Listing Application
AQ
09/25VEDANTA RESOURC : Blocklisting of shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vedanta Resources : Cancellation of Listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 10:47am CEST
RNS Number : 4857C
Vedanta Resources PLC
01 October 2018

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

1 October 2018

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER

for

Vedanta Resources Plc

by

Volcan Investments Limited

Announcement of Cancellation of Listing

On 31 July 2018, Volcan Investments Limited ("Volcan Investments") and Vedanta Resources Plc ("Vedanta Resources") announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer by Volcan Investments for the remaining issued and to be issued share capital of Vedanta Resources not currently owned by Volcan Investments (the "Offer"). The Offer is to be effected by means of a takeover offer within the meaning of Part 28 of the Companies Act 2006. The Offer was made on 3 August 2018, the terms of which are set out in the offer document published by Volcan Investments on the same day (the "Offer Document").

Further to the announcement by Volcan Investments on 3 September 2018 that the Offer has become unconditional in all respects, Vedanta confirms that the listing of Vedanta Shares on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the trading of Vedanta Shares on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange has been cancelled with effect from 8.00 a.m. today.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as given to them in the Offer Document unless stated otherwise.

Enquiries:

Vedanta Resources Plc

Tel:+44 020 7499 5900

Arun Kumar


Viral Gathani


Rashmi Mohanty




J.P. Morgan Cazenove(lead financial adviser to Volcan Investments

Tel: +44 207 742 4000

Charles Harman


Barry Weir


Jamie Riddell


James Robinson




Credit Suisse International(financial adviser to Volcan Investments)

Tel:+ 44 207 888 8888

Mark Echlin


Joe Hannon


Emil Huseynov


Kush Nanjee




Finsbury(Public Relations Adviser to the Independent Committee)

Tel: +44 207 251 3801

Daniela Fleischmann


Humza Vanderman


Vedanta Resources LEI Number: 2138007MYEKPEAZQTW83


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCEAXEFELKPFEF

Disclaimer

Vedanta Resources plc published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 08:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VEDANTA RESOURCES
10:47aVEDANTA RESOURCES : Cancellation of Listing
PU
09/30VEDANTA RESOURCES : Protests planned at Vedanta's final company meet in UK
AQ
09/27VEDANTA RESOURCES : Block Listing Application
AQ
09/25VEDANTA RESOURCES : Blocklisting of shares
PU
09/24VEDANTA RESOURCES : Director/PDMR Shareholdings
PU
09/24VEDANTA RESOURCES : Director/PDMR Shareholdings
PU
09/21VEDANTA RESOURCES : Result of General Meeting
AQ
09/21VEDANTA RESOURCES : To ink deals for 41 oil, gas blocks
AQ
09/19VEDANTA RESOURCES : Result of General Meeting
PU
09/18VEDANTA LIMITED : s securing a US$551m oil and gas 41 exploration blocks bids in..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11ArcelorMittal -3% after raising offer for Essar Steel 
09/05An Update On Trevali Mining 
07/02Vedanta Resources chairman's family trust to buy rest of company 
06/26Good And Bad News From The Indian Iron Ore Sector 
05/25Vedanta Resources plc. 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 116 M
EBIT 2019 3 188 M
Net income 2019 138 M
Debt 2019 9 755 M
Yield 2019 6,28%
P/E ratio 2019 10,62
P/E ratio 2020 5,82
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Capitalization 3 089 M
Chart VEDANTA RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
Vedanta Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEDANTA RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,2 $
Spread / Average Target -5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anil Kumar Agarwal Executive Chairman
G. R. Arun Kumar Chief Financial Officer
Navin Kumar Agarwal Executive Vice Chairman
Geoffrey Green Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEDANTA RESOURCES3.49%2 976
BHP BILLITON PLC9.77%126 312
BHP BILLITON LIMITED17.11%126 312
RIO TINTO-1.57%89 266
RIO TINTO LIMITED3.89%89 266
ANGLO AMERICAN11.20%31 659
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.