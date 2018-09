Vedanta Resources : Report on Payments to Governments for FY17-18

Vedanta Resources plc

Rep o rt o n Pay m e n t s t o G ov er n m en t s fo r t he y e a r 2 0 1 7- 2 01 8 a nd T a x es Pa id in 20 17 - 2018

Vedanta Resources plc ("Vedanta" or "the Group") today provides information in accordance with DTR4.3A and The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 ("the Regulations") in respect of payments made by the Groupfor the year ended 31 March 2018.

The Regulations came intoforce on 1 December 2014 andrequires UK companies in the mining sector to publicly disclose payments made to governments in the countries where they undertake such operations.

The table below represents the Group's consolidated report on payments made to governments ("the Report") under the Regulations for the year ended 31 March 2018. The Report has been prepared in compliance with chapter 10 of theRegulation. The table includes all payments made in excess of£86,000 ($130,000) for the year ended 31 March 2018, with the total payments by Vedanta to governments under the Regulations amounted to US$2.76billion.

As a voluntary initiative Vedanta also prepare a 'Tax Transparency Report' (TTR) to ensure proactive transparency in tax reporting andgreater accountability towards stakeholders which helps in getting detailed information about the overall economic contribution of Vedanta to the government of countries where it operates. The TTR is also more comprehensive than the mandatory filing and, in addition to reporting specific payments in relation to extractive projects under the Regulations, includes the wider payments made by Vedanta to governments in each of the main countries in which it operates.

http://www.vedantaresources.com/investor-relations/results-and-reports/tax-transparency-report.aspx

Text of Report on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 March 2018.