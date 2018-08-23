Vedanta Resources : Rule 2.9-Relevant Securities in Issue Announcement

Vedanta Resources plc

16 Berkeley Street

London W1J 8DZ

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7499 5900

Fax: +44 (0) 20 7491 8440

www.vedantaresources.com

23 August 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Rule 2.9 - Relevant Securities in Issue Announcement

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Takeover Code, Vedanta Resources plc ("Vedanta") hereby notifies that, as at the close of business on Thursday, 23 August 2018, Vedanta's issued share capital included 281,868,327 ordinary shares of US 10 cents each and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities (the "Ordinary Shares"). The International Securities Identification Number for the Ordinary Shares is GB0033277061.

Vedanta has a global depositary receipts programme ("GDR") admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. One GDR represents one Ordinary Share. The International Securities Identification Number of the GDRs is US92241T1025.

The increased number of Ordinary Shares in issue and admitted to trading results from 3,192 Ordinary Shares having been issued following the exercise of options under the Vedanta Performance Share Plan 2014 (PSP) by employees.

For further information, please contact: