Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Veeco Instruments Inc.    VECO

VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC.

(VECO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VEECO PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE RELATED TO COVID-19 FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) is providing a business update related to the worldwide COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. Veeco's highest priority is the health and well-being of our employees, customers, suppliers and stakeholders. As COVID-19 continues to spread, we have taken precautions to protect employees and visitors while minimizing the risk of disruption to our business, where possible.

On March 16, 2020, several California counties issued a “shelter-in-place” directive related to the COVID-19 virus which has rendered our San Jose facility and possibly the facilities of certain customers unable to operate until April 7, 2020. These government directives may impact our ability to meet our guidance for the first quarter of 2020. As a result, given the additional uncertainty and disruptions to Veeco and possibly to certain of our customers, we are withdrawing guidance for the first quarter, ending March 31, 2020, previously provided on February 13, 2020, which was based on best known information at the time.

We continue to monitor this dynamic situation and expect to provide a further update during our first quarter 2020 earnings conference call.

About Veeco
Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Contacts

Investors:
Anthony Bencivenga | (516) 252-1438 | abencivenga@veeco.com

Media:
Kevin Long | (516) 714-3978 | klong@veeco.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC.
05:49pVeeco provides business update related to covid-19 for first quarter 2020
GL
03/04VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/21VEECO INSTRUMENTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
02/13VEECO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/13Veeco Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
02/07VEECO INSTRUMENTS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02/05VEECO INSTRUMENTS : Introduces Suite of MOCVD Systems to Enable High Performance..
AQ
01/21VEECO INSTRUMENTS : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financia..
AQ
01/02VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 469 M
EBIT 2020 9,97 M
Net income 2020 -5,61 M
Debt 2020 20,1 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -60,2x
P/E ratio 2021 -115x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
EV / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 384 M
Chart VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Veeco Instruments Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,25  $
Last Close Price 9,23  $
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 97,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William John Miller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Rupp Peeler Non-Executive Chairman
Harris Mark Senior Vice President-Global Operations
John P. Kiernan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ajit Paranjpe Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC.-46.61%384
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-2.98%237 268
INTEL CORPORATION-25.46%190 797
NVIDIA CORPORATION-16.53%120 197
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-27.12%87 300
BROADCOM INC.-40.64%74 993
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group