Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Veeco Instruments Inc.    VECO

VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC.

(VECO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/21 01:44:26 pm
10.47 USD   +0.29%
01:16pVeeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events
GL
08/05VEECO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05VEECO INSTRUMENTS : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that management is scheduled to attend the following events:

  • Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit at the Ritz Carlton in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, August 27. 
     
  • D.A. Davidson Fast Connections Technology Conference at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 4.  
     
  • Deutsche Bank Technology Conference at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, September 10.  

About Veeco
Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven MOCVD, lithography, laser annealing, ion beam, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Contacts:

Investors:                                                                               
Anthony Bencivenga | (516) 252-1438 | investorrelations@veeco.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC.
01:16pVeeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events
GL
08/05VEECO INSTRUMENTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/05VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05VEECO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05VEECO INSTRUMENTS : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
07/18VEECO INSTRUMENTS : Technical Leadership to Present at ALD/ALE 2019 Conference
PU
07/17Veeco Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference..
GL
05/10VEECO INSTRUMENTS : Announces Upcoming Investor Events
AQ
05/09VEECO INSTRUMENTS : Announces Upcoming Investor Events
AQ
05/07VEECO INSTRUMENTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 413 M
EBIT 2019 -40,8 M
Net income 2019 -55,8 M
Debt 2019 20,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,03x
P/E ratio 2020 -25,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,29x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
Capitalization 511 M
Chart VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Veeco Instruments Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,25  $
Last Close Price 10,44  $
Spread / Highest target 82,0%
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William John Miller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Rupp Peeler Non-Executive Chairman
Shubham Maheshwari Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Ajit Paranjpe Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter J. Simone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC.40.89%511
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%210 376
INTEL CORPORATION0.64%208 628
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS31.85%116 058
BROADCOM INC10.26%111 608
NVIDIA CORPORATION25.75%102 233
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group