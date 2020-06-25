Log in
VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC.

VEECO INSTRUMENTS INC.

(VECO)
Veeco Instruments : Sustainability Report June 2020

06/25/2020

T A B L E O F C O N T E N T S

Introduction to our Report Letter from our CEO About Veeco

Our Values

How We Operate

Corporate Governance Identifying Our Material Difference

Stakeholder Engagement

Materiality Assessment

Material TopicsEnvironmental

Energy Management

Water Management

Waste ManagementSocial

Employee Health & Safety

Employment

Management of the Legal & Regulatory Environment

Supply Chain Management

Economic

Product Design & Lifecycle Management

Product Quality & Safety

Information Security GRI Index

INTRODUCTION TO OUR FIRST GRI REPORT

Veeco's first Sustainability Report represents our commitment to building an enduring sustainability strategy. It contains information for the company's activities during calendar years 2018 and 2019 and includes our global operations. It is available for viewing at www.veeco.com.

This report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core Option. Key topics were identified impact our industry.

Reference was taken from Veeco's Environmental and Social Responsibility Statement, our first public statement pertaining to Veeco's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") goals. This report builds on that statement by explaining specific ESG practices, programs and aspirations. Standards of the Sustainability Accounting and Standards Board, the Responsible Business Alliance Code of Conduct, industry norms and Veeco's internal policies were also used as guidance for this Sustainability Report.

Since this is Veeco's inaugural report, it does not contain any restatements of information or changes in reporting. We recognize there is room for improvement in disclosure and goal setting. We will work on these as we develop later reports, which will be published on a periodic basis. All reasonable efforts will also be made to identify and compare variations between reports.

While there is currently no plan to seek external assurance for this report, we do not preclude the possibility of seeking external assurance for later Sustainability Reports where appropriate.

For any questions, please reach out to investorrelations@veeco.com.

LETTER FROM OUR CEO

At Veeco, we are dedicated to enabling advancements in technology. In this report, we are formally disclosing various social and environmental initiatives that also demonstrate our commitment to creating a more sustainable world.

Throughout our history, we have developed new products to meet the evolving demands of the world's technology leaders. We are proud to be a pioneer in the design of process equipment, for the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices, with optimized performance, yield and cost of ownership. Our work makes a Material Difference - we create cutting-edge systems that support mobility, energy efficiency, consumer electronics, and cloud based data storage.

Today's consumers, customers and investors expect higher standards and reduced environmental impact from companies. In our first ever Sustainability Report, we are looking within, around and beyond Veeco to identify and address the issues we face as a global technology manufacturing company. We believe that efficient operations, fair and safe communities, and technologies for the next generation are good starting points, but more can be done.

Our goal is to use this report as a stepping stone on our journey to becoming a more transparent and sustainable company for future generations - to sustain our Material Difference. At Veeco, we are heartened by the opportunity to advance sustainable technology, to improve our business and to support the long-term success of our stakeholders.

Sincerely,

William J. Miller, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer

