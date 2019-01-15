Align Clinical CRO : Publishes New Operational Data Exchange Standard for Life Sciences Industry Input

Align
Clinical CRO, a life sciences industry standards group that includes
eight leading contract research organizations (CROs) and Veeva
Systems (NYSE:VEEV), today announced its first technology standard
is available for industry review and input. The new operational
data exchange standard aims to facilitate seamless information
sharing during clinical trials and give sponsors greater visibility into
study execution when working with CROs.
Cross-functional domain experts developed the standard to improve the
exchange of information between sponsors and CROs during phase II and
phase III clinical trials. The standard supports operational data
related to milestones and metrics for areas such as general trial
information, study start-up, patient enrollment, and data management.
The operational data exchange standard also provides technical
considerations when developing APIs for clinical trial systems.
Align Clinical CRO is dedicated to creating open technology standards,
with input from across the industry, that make it easier for sponsors
and CROs to work together during trials. The group is now soliciting
public review and feedback on its operational data exchange standard
through March 15, 2019 at AlignClinicalCRO.org.
Once industry input is received, Align Clinical CRO will make the final
standard available in spring 2019.
As drug innovation has increased across the industry, so has outsourcing
to CROs as a way for sponsors to run trials faster and improve
operational efficiency. By 2020, sponsors are expected to outsource 72%
of clinical trials to CROs.1 Pre-competitive industry
standards can help bring more consistency to trial management and
improve sponsor visibility into trial processes.
“Open technology standards can transform clinical trials to be more
productive, reduce operational costs, and speed execution across the
industry,” said Henry Levy, president of Align Clinical CRO. “Align
Clinical CRO is committed to improving CRO collaboration with life
sciences companies and reducing the time and effort in product
development.”
