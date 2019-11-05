Log in
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

(VEEV)
Veeva : Almirall Makes Shift to Specialty Medicine with Veeva CRM 

11/05/2019 | 07:09am EST

Spain's leading pharmaceutical company drives seamless customer engagement across multiple stakeholders using face-to-face, email, and web

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that Almirall selected multichannel Veeva CRM to deliver seamless customer experience across all channels as it shifts business focus to specialty medicine. Almirall’s adoption of multichannel Veeva CRM builds upon their success with Veeva Vault PromoMats, which the company is using for commercial content and digital asset management.

“We recently shifted our business strategy from primary care to specializing in dermatology and skin disease, requiring us to target a completely different set of customers,” said Carlos Sosa, director of global sales operations excellence at Almirall. “Veeva CRM empowers our teams with a sophisticated solution to address our rapidly changing commercial needs and deliver personalized experiences to our new customers.”

In specialty medicine, customer engagement requires deep product knowledge and the ability to manage different stakeholders within a single healthcare organization. Veeva CRM gives Almirall’s field teams real-time visibility across conversations with multiple stakeholders to drive smarter, compliant interactions with the right customers in the right channels.

“With Veeva CRM, Almirall can implement its new commercial strategy with speed while ensuring it is delivering a seamless customer experience,” said David Logue, senior vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva Europe. “We are committed to helping the industry transform customer engagement through relevant, timely conversations informed by a complete view of the customer.”

As part of multichannel Veeva CRM, Almirall is implementing Veeva CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva CRM Engage Meeting, and Veeva CRM Approved Email. For more on multichannel Veeva CRM, visit: veeva.com/MultichannelCRM.

Additional Information

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems
Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems
Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 775 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2019. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.


© Business Wire 2019
