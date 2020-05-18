Log in
Veeva : Alvotech Adopts Veeva Vault Training to Simplify Role-Based Qualifications and Training

05/18/2020 | 07:04am EDT

Specialty biopharmaceutical company can easily organize, assign, and track training for improved audit-readiness and compliance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that Alvotech, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in biosimilars, adopted Veeva Vault Training for more effective role-based training across its organization. With Vault Training, Alvotech can easily assign and track training tasks based on specific job functions or roles to remain audit ready and compliant within Europe.

The addition of Vault Training builds upon the company's success with Vault QMS and Vault QualityDocs, giving Alvotech a suite of advanced quality, document, and training management applications to automate and harmonize quality processes globally.

“We deployed Veeva Vault Training in only four months from project kick-off to full migration of all legacy training records, and were immediately training people, tracking completion, and monitoring qualification status,” said Gudmundur Oskarsson, chief information officer at Alvotech. “We’re pleased to be among the first companies to implement Vault Training in Europe. Together with Veeva Vault QMS and Veeva Vault QualityDocs, we can now seamlessly bring together quality processes, content, and training.”

Alvotech is a fast-growing company that needed an effective way to manage and verify the right people are trained and current on the latest quality policies and procedures. Since April 2020, Alvotech has distributed more than 16,000 new training assignments with Vault Training. Combined with Vault QualityDocs and Vault QMS, quality teams can provide individuals easy content access to complete training tasks, as well as have complete traceability of new training requirements.

“Veeva enables Alvotech to modernize quality processes, document control, and training to drive greater speed and efficiency throughout its operations,” said Robert Gaertner, senior director of strategy for Veeva Vault Quality. “We’re proud to continue our strategic partnership with Alvotech and help its teams effectively manage and deliver training for improved compliance and audit-readiness.”

Vault Training, Vault QMS, and Vault QualityDocs are part of Veeva Vault Quality Suite, helping organizations streamline business processes across global sites, suppliers, contract manufacturers, and partners to speed workflows for greater efficiency.

Learn how Vault Quality Suite is enabling organizations to modernize quality management at the upcoming online Veeva R&D Summit, 19-20 May, 2020. The virtual event is open to Veeva customers and invited guests. Register and view the agenda at veeva.com/EUSummit.

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a multinational biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and manufacture of high quality biosimilars for global markets. We are specialists in biotechnology, seeking to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-competitive products and services to our partners and to patients worldwide. Our fully integrated approach, with high-quality in-house competencies throughout the value chain, enables the accelerated development of biosimilar products. Alvotech‘s initial pipeline contains several monoclonal-antibody and fusion-protein biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmunity, oncology and inflammatory conditions to improve quality of life for patients around the world. For more information, please visit our website, www.alvotech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 850 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the company’s filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2020. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

® 2020 Veeva Systems Inc. All rights reserved. Veeva and the Veeva logo are trademarks of Veeva Systems Inc.
Veeva Systems Inc. owns other registered and unregistered trademarks.


© Business Wire 2020
