Veeva : Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results

Subscription Services Revenues of $226.8M, up 27% Year-over-year Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2019. “It was a very exciting quarter. We delivered great results, significantly expanded in new and existing areas, and welcomed Crossix and Physicians World to the Veeva team,” said CEO Peter Gassner. “Our focus on innovation, customer success, and ability to execute across multiple large markets sets us up for strong growth well into the future.” Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results: Revenues : Total revenues for the third quarter were $280.9 million, up from $224.7 million one year ago, an increase of 25% year-over-year. Subscription services revenues for the third quarter were $226.8 million, up from $178.2 million one year ago, an increase of 27% year-over-year.

Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income (1) : Third quarter operating income was $80.8 million, compared to $63.1 million one year ago, an increase of 28% year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter was $111.6 million, compared to $84.8 million one year ago, an increase of 32% year-over-year.

Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income (1) : Third quarter net income was $82.2 million, compared to $64.1 million one year ago, an increase of 28% year-over-year. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter was $95.4 million, compared to $70.6 million one year ago, an increase of 35% year-over-year.

Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share(1): For the third quarter, fully diluted net income per share was $0.52, compared to $0.41 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $0.60, compared to $0.45 one year ago. "Our outperformance in both Veeva Commercial Cloud and Veeva Vault reflects the tremendous opportunity we have in life sciences," said CFO Tim Cabral. "We're continuing our investments to drive customer success and long-term growth in our aim to become the most strategic partner to the industry." Recent Highlights: Veeva Acquires Crossix and Physicians World — The company recently closed two acquisitions, adding new solutions to Veeva Commercial Cloud. Crossix, the leader in privacy-safe patient data and analytics, provides complementary solutions and enables expansion into new areas. With the acquisition of Physicians World, a trusted provider of events services, Veeva addresses the industry's growing demand for world-class events management software and services, all from one vendor.

Customer Success in Commercial Cloud Drives Market Share Gains — Veeva continued to expand its Commercial Cloud business with key wins. A top 50 pharma selected Veeva CRM for their European markets based upon their success in the U.S. Another top 50 pharma selected Veeva OpenData in the U.S. to improve field force effectiveness.

Veeva Development Cloud Adoption Deepens — In the quarter, a top 20 pharma selected Veeva Vault QualityDocs as their enterprise standard, marking the first Veeva R&D application for this long-standing Commercial Cloud customer. The quarter also saw a major milestone with Veeva Vault CDMS now rolling out in a large-scale Phase 3 trial for more than 12,000 patients across 700 sites and 32 countries. Financial Outlook: Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter ending January 31, 2020 as follows: Total revenues between $296 and $299 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $100 and $101 million (2) .

. Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share between $0.51 and $0.52(2). Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2020 as follows: Total revenues between $1,088 and $1,091 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $409 and $410 million (2) .

. Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share between $2.16 and $2.17(2). The guidance above reflects the impact from the acquisitions of Crossix and Physicians World to Veeva's fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ending January 31, 2020 as follows: Subscription revenue between $10 and 11 million (3) .

. Services revenue between $3 and 4 million.

Total revenues between $13 and $15 million (3) .

. Non-GAAP operating loss of $6 million (2) .

. Calculated billings of ~$30 million. Conference Call Information: What: Veeva’s Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call When: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) Live Call: 1-833-235-5654, domestic 1-647-689-4160, international Conference ID 637 9736 Webcast: ir.veeva.com ___________ (1) This press release uses non-GAAP financial metrics that are adjusted for the impact of various GAAP items. See the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables entitled “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for details. (2) Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the fourth fiscal quarter ending January 31, 2020 or fiscal year ending January 31, 2020 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. (3) Revenue associated with Crossix and Physicians World includes purchase accounting adjustments. About Veeva Systems Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 800 customers, ranging from the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com. Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. Forward-looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements, including the quotations from management, the statements in “Financial Outlook,” and other statements regarding Veeva’s future performance, market growth, the benefits from the use of Veeva’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including (i) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ data; (ii) our expectation that the future growth rate of our revenues will decline; (iii) fluctuation of our results, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (iv) competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, consolidation among our competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our existing competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access, host or integrate with complementary third party products or data used by our customers; (v) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established applications, like Veeva CRM; (vi) our ability to integrate Crossix Systems Inc. and Physicians World LLC into our business and achieve the expected benefits of the acquisitions; (vii) loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our large customers; (viii) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure; (ix) our ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees and manage our growth effectively; (x) failure to sustain the level of profitability we have achieved in the past as our costs increase; (xi) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry, including as a result of customer mergers; (xii) a decline in new subscriptions that may not be immediately reflected in our operating results due to the ratable recognition of our subscription revenue; and (xiii) pending, threatened, or future legal proceedings and related expenses. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2019. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time. ® 2019 Veeva Systems Inc. All rights reserved. Veeva and the Veeva logo are trademarks of Veeva Systems Inc. Veeva Systems Inc. owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) October 31,

2019 January 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 892,581 $ 550,971 Short-term investments 602,407 539,190 Accounts receivable, net 116,874 303,465 Unbilled accounts receivable 30,899 18,122 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,360 21,666 Total current assets 1,658,121 1,433,414 Property and equipment, net(3) 53,290 54,966 Deferred costs, net 29,873 30,869 Lease right-of-use assets(3) 24,055 — Goodwill 95,804 95,804 Intangible assets, net 19,948 24,521 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 6,455 5,938 Other long-term assets 12,895 8,254 Total assets $ 1,900,441 $ 1,653,766 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,914 $ 9,110 Accrued compensation and benefits 15,977 15,324 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,707 16,145 Income tax payable 7,195 4,086 Deferred revenue 250,674 356,357 Lease liabilities(3) 7,430 — Total current liabilities 306,897 401,022 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 9,042 6,095 Lease liabilities, noncurrent(3) 19,882 — Other long-term liabilities 6,055 8,900 Total liabilities 341,876 416,017 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock 1 1 Class B common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 704,915 617,623 Accumulated other comprehensive income 173 928 Retained earnings(3) 853,476 619,197 Total stockholders’ equity 1,558,565 1,237,749 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,900,441 $ 1,653,766 _______________________ (3) The Company adopted ASU 2016-02, “Leases” (Topic 842) using the modified retrospective method as of February 1, 2019 and elected the transition option that allows the Company not to restate the comparative periods in their financial statements in the year of adoption. VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended

October 31, Nine months ended

October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Subscription services $ 226,760 $ 178,214 $ 642,187 $ 503,809 Professional services and other 54,161 46,517 150,386 126,078 Total revenues 280,921 224,731 792,573 629,887 Cost of revenues(4): Cost of subscription services 31,964 28,335 93,822 87,394 Cost of professional services and other 41,365 33,039 115,228 93,361 Total cost of revenues 73,329 61,374 209,050 180,755 Gross profit 207,592 163,357 583,523 449,132 Operating expenses(4): Research and development 52,575 40,001 148,694 116,024 Sales and marketing 45,524 37,699 130,962 110,306 General and administrative 28,693 22,563 78,042 62,934 Total operating expenses 126,792 100,263 357,698 289,264 Operating income 80,800 63,094 225,825 159,868 Other income, net 9,141 4,606 22,634 10,087 Income before income taxes 89,941 67,700 248,459 169,955 Provision for income taxes 7,696 3,615 13,523 11,274 Net income $ 82,245 $ 64,085 $ 234,936 $ 158,681 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.44 $ 1.59 $ 1.10 Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.41 $ 1.49 $ 1.02 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 148,157 144,737 147,467 143,765 Diluted 158,750 156,025 158,124 155,706 Other comprehensive income: Net change in unrealized gains on available-for-sale investments $ 753 $ 33 $ 2,176 $ 695 Net change in cumulative foreign currency translation loss (487 ) (1,153 ) (2,931 ) (3,534 ) Comprehensive income $ 82,511 $ 62,965 $ 234,181 $ 155,842 _______________________ (4) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenues: Cost of subscription services $ 560 $ 405 $ 1,528 $ 1,166 Cost of professional services and other 4,825 2,782 12,261 7,767 Research and development 9,899 5,820 25,732 16,282 Sales and marketing 6,882 4,825 19,207 13,743 General and administrative 7,155 6,086 19,719 17,689 Total stock-based compensation $ 29,321 $ 19,918 $ 78,447 $ 56,647 VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended

October 31, Nine months ended

October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 82,245 $ 64,085 $ 234,936 $ 158,681 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,643 3,383 16,642 10,477 Accretion of discount on short-term investments (722 ) (848 ) (2,996 ) (1,380 ) Stock-based compensation 29,321 19,918 78,447 56,647 Amortization of deferred costs 4,832 4,595 14,524 13,697 Deferred income taxes 432 1,824 1,771 2,642 Gain on foreign currency from mark-to-market derivative (74 ) (19 ) (112 ) (182 ) Bad debt expense (recovery) 270 84 (42 ) 262 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 28,319 21,658 186,633 134,353 Unbilled accounts receivable (9,515 ) (5,212 ) (12,777 ) (6,641 ) Deferred costs (4,500 ) (4,504 ) (13,528 ) (11,426 ) Income taxes payable 3,909 1,029 4,858 525 Other current and long-term assets 5,610 (6,018 ) 1,513 (9,527 ) Accounts payable 1,253 2,982 1,216 3,520 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,682 ) 406 231 (3,698 ) Deferred revenue (78,326 ) (62,860 ) (105,637 ) (70,616 ) Lease liabilities (1,625 ) — (5,143 ) — Other long-term liabilities (3,886 ) 1,053 (2,270 ) 1,620 Net cash provided by operating activities 61,504 41,556 398,266 278,954 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of short-term investments (190,695 ) (214,839 ) (628,784 ) (589,070 ) Maturities and sales of short-term investments 194,661 130,137 571,398 447,947 Purchases of property and equipment (881 ) (4,163 ) (3,167 ) (5,558 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (356 ) (495 ) (1,061 ) (1,009 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,729 (89,360 ) (61,614 ) (147,690 ) Cash flows from financing activities Reduction of lease liabilities - finance leases (241 ) — (729 ) — Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 1,607 4,867 8,618 19,728 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,366 4,867 7,889 19,728 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (487 ) (1,154 ) (2,931 ) (3,530 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 65,112 (44,091 ) 341,610 147,462 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 828,676 512,940 552,178 321,387 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 893,788 $ 468,849 $ 893,788 $ 468,849 Non-GAAP Financial Measures In Veeva’s public disclosures, Veeva has provided non-GAAP measures, which it defines as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, Veeva uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing its financial results. For the reasons set forth below, Veeva believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding its operating results, evaluating its future prospects, comparing its financial results across accounting periods, and comparing its financial results to its peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures. Stock-based compensation expenses. Veeva excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that Veeva excludes from its internal management reporting processes. Veeva’s management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use under FASB ASC Topic 718, Veeva believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.

Amortization of purchased intangibles. Veeva incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense and is inconsistent in amount and frequency because it is significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred and cannot be recovered, and are non-cash expenses, Veeva excludes these expenses for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva’s management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Veeva’s revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to Veeva’s future period revenues as well.

Deferred compensation associated with the Zinc Ahead business acquisition. The Zinc Ahead share purchase agreement, as revised, called for share purchase consideration to be deferred and paid at a rate of one-third of the deferred consideration amount per year to certain former Zinc Ahead employee shareholders and option holders who remain employed with Veeva on each deferred consideration payment date. In accordance with GAAP, these payments are being accounted for as deferred compensation and the expense is recognized over the requisite service period. Veeva’s management views this deferred compensation expense as an unusual acquisition cost associated with the Zinc Ahead acquisition and finds it useful to exclude it in order to assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses to assist in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Veeva believes excluding this deferred compensation expense may allow investors to make more meaningful comparisons between its recurring operating results and those of other companies.

Income tax effects on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses. The income tax effects that are excluded relate to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses due to stock-based compensation, purchased intangibles, and deferred compensation associated with the Zinc Ahead business acquisition for GAAP and non-GAAP measures. There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Veeva’s management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. Veeva compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures. Beginning with the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2019, Veeva no longer excludes the effects of capitalization of internal-use software development expenses and the subsequent amortization of the capitalized expenses in its non-GAAP financial measures. Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect this change, and the effect of this change is not material for any period previously presented. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Veeva encourages its investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business, and to view its non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below. VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below: Three months ended

October 31, Nine months ended

October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis $ 31,964 $ 28,335 $ 93,822 $ 87,394 Stock-based compensation expense (560 ) (405 ) (1,528 ) (1,166 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (688 ) (690 ) (2,043 ) (2,397 ) Cost of subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis $ 30,716 $ 27,240 $ 90,251 $ 83,831 Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis 85.9 % 84.1 % 85.4 % 82.7 % Stock-based compensation expense 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.5 Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis 86.5 % 84.7 % 85.9 % 83.4 % Cost of professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis $ 41,365 $ 33,039 $ 115,228 $ 93,361 Stock-based compensation expense (4,825 ) (2,782 ) (12,261 ) (7,767 ) Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition — (4 ) — (14 ) Cost of professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis $ 36,540 $ 30,253 $ 102,967 $ 85,580 Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis 23.6 % 29.0 % 23.4 % 25.9 % Stock-based compensation expense 8.9 6.0 8.2 6.2 Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis 32.5 % 35.0 % 31.6 % 32.1 % Gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 207,592 $ 163,357 $ 583,523 $ 449,132 Stock-based compensation expense 5,385 3,187 13,789 8,933 Amortization of purchased intangibles 688 690 2,043 2,397 Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition — 4 — 14 Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 213,665 $ 167,238 $ 599,355 $ 460,476 Gross margin on total revenues on a GAAP basis 73.9 % 72.7 % 73.6 % 71.3 % Stock-based compensation expense 1.9 1.4 1.7 1.4 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.4 Gross margin on total revenues on a non-GAAP basis 76.1 % 74.4 % 75.6 % 73.1 % Research and development expense on a GAAP basis $ 52,575 $ 40,001 $ 148,694 $ 116,024 Stock-based compensation expense (9,899 ) (5,820 ) (25,732 ) (16,282 ) Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition — (71 ) — (289 ) Research and development expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 42,676 $ 34,110 $ 122,962 $ 99,453 Sales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis $ 45,524 $ 37,699 $ 130,962 $ 110,306 Stock-based compensation expense (6,882 ) (4,825 ) (19,207 ) (13,743 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (802 ) (977 ) (2,530 ) (2,901 ) Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition — (10 ) — (40 ) Sales and marketing expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 37,840 $ 31,887 $ 109,225 $ 93,622 General and administrative expense on a GAAP basis $ 28,693 $ 22,563 $ 78,042 $ 62,934 Stock-based compensation expense (7,155 ) (6,086 ) (19,719 ) (17,689 ) General and administrative expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 21,538 $ 16,477 $ 58,323 $ 45,245 VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended

October 31, Nine months ended

October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 126,792 $ 100,263 $ 357,698 $ 289,264 Stock-based compensation expense (23,936 ) (16,731 ) (64,658 ) (47,714 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (802 ) (977 ) (2,530 ) (2,901 ) Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition — (81 ) — (329 ) Operating expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 102,054 $ 82,474 $ 290,510 $ 238,320 Operating income on a GAAP basis $ 80,800 $ 63,094 $ 225,825 $ 159,868 Stock-based compensation expense 29,321 19,918 78,447 56,647 Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,490 1,667 4,573 5,298 Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition — 85 — 343 Operating income on a non-GAAP basis $ 111,611 $ 84,764 $ 308,845 $ 222,156 Operating margin on a GAAP basis 28.8 % 28.1 % 28.5 % 25.4 % Stock-based compensation expense 10.4 8.9 9.9 9.0 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.5 0.7 0.6 0.8 Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition — — — 0.1 Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis 39.7 % 37.7 % 39.0 % 35.3 % Net income on a GAAP basis $ 82,245 $ 64,085 $ 234,936 $ 158,681 Stock-based compensation expense 29,321 19,918 78,447 56,647 Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,490 1,667 4,573 5,298 Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition — 85 — 343 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(1) (17,662 ) (15,153 ) (56,088 ) (37,497 ) Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 95,394 $ 70,602 $ 261,868 $ 183,472 Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 0.52 $ 0.41 $ 1.49 $ 1.02 Stock-based compensation expense 0.18 0.13 0.50 0.36 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 Deferred compensation associated with Zinc Ahead acquisition — — — — Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(1) (0.11 ) (0.10 ) (0.35 ) (0.23 ) Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 0.60 $ 0.45 $ 1.66 $ 1.18 ________________________ (1) For the three and nine months ended October 31, 2019 and 2018, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005810/en/

