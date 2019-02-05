Veeva : CLIOSS Implements Veeva Vault Clinical Applications to Streamline Trial Management

Italian CRO standardizes on Vault eTMF and Vault CTMS to improve trial efficiency and enhance collaboration with sponsors

DIA Europe 2019 -- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that Clinical Organization for Strategies & Solutions (CLIOSS) implemented Veeva Vault eTMF and Veeva Vault CTMS to give sponsors better visibility into trial activities. With Veeva Vault clinical applications, CLIOSS is unifying its clinical systems and streamlining trial processes on a single platform to improve trial performance.

“We needed a modern system that could manage our increasingly complex trial activities,” said Cristina Davite, managing director at CLIOSS. “Veeva Vault allows us to work more efficiently with sponsors and deliver high-quality studies more quickly. Now we have a clinical solution that will help us succeed on a global scale.”

CLIOSS, a NMS Group company, is expanding to the fast-growing Chinese clinical research market through a recent merger. The contract research organization (CRO) wanted to move away from manual, paper-based processes to improve how it collaborates with sponsors in China and Europe.

Vault eTMF enables an active TMF operating model where all processes and documents are managed in one system, in real-time, as they are executed to maintain a constant state of inspection-readiness. With Vault CTMS, study teams and partners gain greater insights across the trial lifecycle for improved decision-making and study quality.

Together, Veeva Vault applications make it easy to share documents in real-time. For example, when CLIOSS team members create site monitoring visit reports in Vault CTMS, those reports are automatically available in Vault eTMF. This reduces manual data entry and improves information sharing with cross-functional teams and sponsors.

“CROs are leading a major industrywide shift to unify clinical operations for improved study execution,” said Rik Van Mol, vice president of development cloud strategy, Europe at Veeva. “Veeva Vault gives CLIOSS modern clinical applications to simplify collaboration with sponsors and drive greater efficiency across its trials.”

Veeva Vault eTMF and Vault CTMS are part of the Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite, which also includes Veeva Vault Study Startup, to unify clinical operations on a single cloud platform. Veeva’s suite of unified applications provides global visibility into trial activities and streamlines end-to-end clinical processes. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu/Clinical.

To learn more about how leading life sciences organizations are unifying clinical operations, visit Veeva at booth #B08 at DIA Europe 2019, in Vienna, Austria, February 5 - 7.

About CLIOSS

Based in Nerviano, Italy, CLIOSS, a NMS Group company, operates internationally as a Contract Research Organization (CRO) for biopharmaceutical companies, biotech and research institutes, IRCCS, hospitals, and universities worldwide. Thanks to the diversified capacity of the NMS Group companies and to their long-standing and broad experience, CLIOSS’ services are flexible and range from comprehensive drug development management to assistance with specific stages of the study’s implementation or consultancy. For more information, visit clioss.com and nervianoms.com. Follow CLIOSS on LinkedIn.

