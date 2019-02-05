Veeva : CLIOSS Implements Veeva Vault Clinical Applications to Streamline Trial Management

DIA Europe 2019 -- Veeva
Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that Clinical Organization for
Strategies & Solutions (CLIOSS) implemented Veeva
Vault eTMF and Veeva
Vault CTMS to give sponsors better visibility into trial activities.
With Veeva Vault clinical applications, CLIOSS is unifying its clinical
systems and streamlining trial processes on a single platform to improve
trial performance.
“We needed a modern system that could manage our increasingly complex
trial activities,” said Cristina Davite, managing director at CLIOSS.
“Veeva Vault allows us to work more efficiently with sponsors and
deliver high-quality studies more quickly. Now we have a clinical
solution that will help us succeed on a global scale.”
CLIOSS, a NMS Group company, is expanding to the fast-growing Chinese
clinical research market through a recent merger. The contract research
organization (CRO) wanted to move away from manual, paper-based
processes to improve how it collaborates with sponsors in China and
Europe.
Vault eTMF enables an active TMF operating model where all processes and
documents are managed in one system, in real-time, as they are executed
to maintain a constant state of inspection-readiness. With Vault CTMS,
study teams and partners gain greater insights across the trial
lifecycle for improved decision-making and study quality.
Together, Veeva Vault applications make it easy to share documents in
real-time. For example, when CLIOSS team members create site monitoring
visit reports in Vault CTMS, those reports are automatically available
in Vault eTMF. This reduces manual data entry and improves information
sharing with cross-functional teams and sponsors.
“CROs are leading a major industrywide shift to unify clinical
operations for improved study execution,” said Rik Van Mol, vice
president of development cloud strategy, Europe at Veeva. “Veeva Vault
gives CLIOSS modern clinical applications to simplify collaboration with
sponsors and drive greater efficiency across its trials.”
Veeva Vault eTMF and Vault CTMS are part of the Veeva
Vault Clinical Operations Suite, which also includes Veeva
Vault Study Startup, to unify clinical operations on a single cloud
platform. Veeva’s suite of unified applications provides global
visibility into trial activities and streamlines end-to-end clinical
processes. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu/Clinical.
To learn more about how leading life sciences organizations are unifying
clinical operations, visit Veeva at booth #B08 at DIA
Europe 2019, in Vienna, Austria, February 5 - 7.
About CLIOSS
Based in Nerviano, Italy, CLIOSS, a NMS Group company, operates
internationally as a Contract Research Organization (CRO) for
biopharmaceutical companies, biotech and research institutes, IRCCS,
hospitals, and universities worldwide. Thanks to the diversified
capacity of the NMS Group companies and to their long-standing and broad
experience, CLIOSS’ services are flexible and range from comprehensive
drug development management to assistance with specific stages of the
study’s implementation or consultancy. For more information, visit clioss.com
and nervianoms.com.
Follow CLIOSS on LinkedIn.
