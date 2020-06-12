Veeva : Insights for Veeva Vault Dashboards, Workflows, and Security at EU R&D Summit

More than 1,600 people tuned in globally for the first virtual Veeva R&D Summit. The three-day conference offered 40+ sessions covering tips and best practices from Veeva and industry leaders like GSK, LEO Pharma, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and more. Among the highest attended Veeva sessions were presentations from experts in the Veeva Vault Platform track.

Graham Gelwicks, senior product manager, covered key reporting and dashboards capabilities in the Vault Reporting and Dashboards session. Using different chart types to build an actionable, easy-to-understand dashboard is essential for proactive planning, setting accurate timelines, and managing trial execution. Alex Fajas, associate consultant for Vault Platform, shared hands-on demonstrations for creating dashboards using flash reports, scheduled reporting, and multi-pass reporting. He explained how reports in Vault can be leveraged to monitor site activity, subject involvement, and help gain better visibility into study health.

In the Platform Security and Access Control session, product management directors' Charles Bonnefoy and Jean-Christophe Meriaux shared capabilities and best practices for Vault security. Dynamic access control for role assignments, record and document level permissions, and atomic security are all discussed in depth, to help customers understand how to gain more control, greater scalability, and easier collaboration across sites and partners.

During the Roadmap and Vision: Vault Platform session, Avril England, general manager of Veeva Vault, and Andy Han, vice president of technology, reviewed progress made over the past year and the vision for Veeva Vault. Among the 100+ features released in the last year, they showcased key enhancements for click-to-configure, as well as new tools for cross-Vault integration and test data packages.

