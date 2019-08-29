Veeva : Introduces Quality Risk Management in Vault QMS

Adoption of Veeva Vault Quality applications continues to grow, including more than 100 companies using Vault QMS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced a new quality risk management (QRM) capability in Veeva Vault QMS. Life sciences companies can now take a proactive approach to monitoring risks and implementing mitigation plans throughout the entire product lifecycle for enhanced product quality and patient safety.

With QRM capabilities now available in Vault QMS, quality risk management is automated and unified with existing quality management processes to manage quality across the product lifecycle. Vault QMS allows companies to proactively assess and manage all types of risks and prioritize resources across multiple areas – all in a single system. Now organizations can have complete visibility into quality processes to enhance patient safety and remain compliant with global regulations.

“Risk-based thinking should be an integral part of daily decision-making to address strategic and operational risks in a more proactive way,” said Marion Pillwein, R&D quality risk management lead, Merck KGaA. “Bridging risk management with quality issue processes can drive continuous quality improvement, reducing the number and impact of issues resulting from risks.”

Vault QMS together with Vault QualityDocs, Vault Station Manager, and Vault Training are part of the Vault Quality Suite, a unified suite of applications on a common platform to seamlessly manage end-to-end quality processes across global stakeholders for greater visibility and control.

Veeva innovation is enabling the industry to modernize quality management. More than 235 companies have adopted Veeva Vault Quality applications, including more than 100 customers using Veeva Vault QMS to more effectively stay ahead of evolving regulatory requirements.

“Veeva continues to deliver advanced capabilities that enable the industry to implement an enterprise-wide culture around quality,” said Mike Jovanis, vice president of Vault Quality. “Bringing risk management into quality systems allows companies to shift from managing quality reactively to taking a more proactive approach to quality management across the business.”

In other news, Veeva announced today that more than 55 CROs, including 6 of the top 7 global CROs, are modernizing their clinical, regulatory, and quality processes with Veeva Development Cloud applications. Read today’s press release for more information.

Register for the upcoming webinar on Tuesday, October 2, 2019 for a demonstration of the quality risk management capability in Vault QMS.

Also, learn how risk management in Vault QMS enhances product quality and patient safety at the upcoming Veeva R&D Summit, Sept. 8-10, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA. The event is open to Veeva customers and invited guests. Register and view the agenda at veeva.com/R&DSummit.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Vault Quality Suite, visit: veeva.com/Quality

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems

Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 775 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2019. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005185/en/