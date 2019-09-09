Veeva : More Emerging Biopharma and CROs Adopting Veeva Vault CDMS

Companies are modernizing clinical data management to build studies faster and improve efficiency across clinical teams

2019 Veeva R&D Summit — An increasing number of emerging biopharma companies and leading contract research organizations (CROs) are adopting Vault CDMS from Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) to manage their clinical data. More life sciences organizations are using Veeva Vault CDMS for multiple clinical trials to drive greater speed and agility in study execution.

Vault CDMS is a modern cloud application for clinical data management that combines EDC, coding, data cleaning, and reporting on a single cloud platform. Companies are turning to Vault CDMS to build study databases faster, improve efficiency for study teams, and drive greater consistency in data management across partners.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. builds studies faster

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a track record of operational excellence in clinical trials. To support the company’s goal of speeding study start-up, the data management team partnered with Veeva to shorten database build times. They completed their first study build with Vault CDMS in just 8 weeks, 40% faster than their average build times. Their second took only 6 weeks, more than twice as fast as previous study builds. The team aims to further reduce build times to as little as 4 weeks by 2021.

“With Veeva Vault CDMS, we have significantly improved our agility and are building study databases faster than ever before,” said Vikas Gulati, executive director, clinical data management and metrics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals. “Veeva has been a tremendous partner helping us advance our operational efficiency and accelerate trial execution.”

Lotus Clinical Research improves efficiency across study teams

As a CRO and research site specializing in analgesic studies, Lotus Clinical Research needed a modern EDC system that was intuitive and easy to use for data managers and clinical research associates (CRAs). With its QuickView capability, Vault CDMS simplifies data entry for sites by showing open queries and tasks that require completion. CRAs can view outstanding tasks and data that needs verification to save time when preparing for each site visit, while data managers can eliminate creating manual listings for monitors with automated reporting.

“Veeva Vault CDMS gives our site personnel a user-friendly interface that takes them directly to what’s needed so they no longer have to click through casebooks and find where they left off,” said Jennifer Nezzer, director of biometrics at Lotus Clinical Research. “Automated to-do lists and reports also save our CRAs and data managers hours each week. Veeva has improved the overall experience in how we collect and clean clinical data.”

Cara Therapeutics maintains consistency and control of clinical data

As a small biopharma, Cara Therapeutics outsources its trials to a combination of data management vendors and full-service CROs. The company standardized on Vault CDMS for all the studies included in three of their clinical development projects to drive greater consistency in clinical data management across its partners.

“Veeva Vault CDMS gives us control over our casebooks and consistency in our data when working with different CROs,” said Evelyn Dorsey, associate director of data management, Cara Therapeutics. “We’ve used Veeva Vault CDMS with more than five different CROs and they have all been impressed with the speed of building studies and making mid-study changes.”

“Veeva is proud to partner with the life sciences industry to transform clinical data management,” said Henry Levy, general manager of Veeva Vault CDMS. “There’s been excitement and pent up demand for a modern clinical data management application that can easily run studies of all types. Veeva Vault CDMS can handle the smallest to the most complex studies and get them up and running fast.”

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Vault CDMS, visit: veeva.com/CDMS

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems

Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 775 customers ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs, including more than 30 sponsors running more than 40 clinical studies with Veeva Vault CDMS. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2019. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005246/en/