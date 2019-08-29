Veeva : More Than 55 CROs Adopt Veeva Development Cloud Applications

Application suites for clinical, regulatory, and quality enable organizations to speed drug development

An increasing number of contract research organizations (CROs) are adopting Veeva Development Cloud applications from Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in an industrywide drive to improve efficiency, compliance, and collaboration in working with sponsors and sites. More than 55 CROs, including 6 of the top 7 global CROs, are modernizing their clinical, regulatory, and quality processes to accelerate drug development.

“We have significantly improved our trial efficiency by streamlining clinical operations with Veeva Vault eTMF,” said Julie Ross, president at Advanced Clinical. “We can now maintain an always up-to-date TMF with real-time visibility into documents and processes, allowing us to provide a better clinical experience for our clients and always remain inspection-ready.”

Veeva Development Cloud brings together suites of unified applications for clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety on a single cloud platform so CROs can eliminate silos across their ecosystem of partners. CROs are adopting applications in Vault Clinical Suite to accelerate trial execution, Vault RIM Suite to simplify regulatory submissions, and Vault Quality Suite to unify quality management for greater control and compliance.

“Veeva Vault CTMS provides us a single source of clinical master data while Veeva Vault eTMF helps us maintain a constant state of inspection-readiness,” said Vita Lanoce, CEO at Linical Accelovance. “With Veeva Development Cloud, we can drive end-to-end business processes more efficiently and deliver the high level of performance expected by our sponsors.”

“As a strategic partner to life sciences, Veeva is committed to helping CROs improve the way they work with sponsors to speed end-to-end drug development,” said Jim Reilly, vice president of Veeva Vault Clinical. “Veeva Development Cloud gives CROs a powerful platform to streamline their business processes and support the industry’s mission in getting treatments to patients faster.”

In other news, Veeva announced today a new quality risk management (QRM) capability in Veeva Vault QMS. Read today’s press release for more information.

Learn more about how Veeva Development Cloud is accelerating product development at the upcoming Veeva R&D Summit, Sept. 8-10, in Philadelphia, PA. The event is open to Veeva customers and invited guests. Register and view the agenda at veeva.com/R&DSummit.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Development Cloud, visit: veeva.com/DevelopmentCloud

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems

Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 775 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2019. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005186/en/