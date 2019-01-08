Veeva : Ranked 2nd Fastest-Growing Enterprise Software Company by Fortune Magazine

Veeva
Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that it was ranked the second
fastest-growing enterprise software company on Fortune magazine’s 100
Fastest-Growing Companies list and one of the fastest-growing
software companies in Deloitte’s 2018
Technology Fast 500™ survey.
PM360 magazine also recognized Veeva’s continued product
innovation and leadership, naming Veeva
Nitro one of the most
innovative products of 2018. In addition, Pharmaceutical
Manufacturing magazine named Veeva
Vault Training as a Pharma
Innovation Award winner for advancing role-based training in quality
manufacturing.
“Thanks to the Veeva team for their focused execution and commitment to
product excellence,” said Peter Gassner, founder and CEO of Veeva.
“We’re proud of the strong partnership we have forged with the life
sciences industry and the continued opportunities to support our
customers’ success.”
Fortune Ranks Veeva as Fast-Growing Company for Second
Consecutive Year
Fortune ranked Veeva the second fastest-growing
enterprise software company and number 18 overall on its 100
Fastest-Growing Companies list. The annual list ranks the top performers
in revenues, profits, and stock returns over the past three years.
Deloitte Names Veeva a 2018 Technology Fast 500™ Winner
Deloitte recognized Veeva as one of the fastest-growing public and
private technology companies in North America. This is the fifth
consecutive year that Veeva has been named to the Deloitte Technology
Fast 500™.
“These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive
ideas into products, services, and experiences that can captivate new
customers and drive remarkable growth,” said Sandra Shirai, vice
chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media, and
telecommunications leader.
PM360 Selects Veeva Nitro as a 2018 Most Innovative
Product
In its annual Innovations Issue, PM360 recognized Veeva Nitro as
one of 2018’s Most Innovative Products. Veeva Nitro eliminates the time
and effort of custom data warehouse development and maintenance with an
industry-specific solution for life sciences that is analytics and
AI-ready.
“Our selections represent the companies, offerings, and strategies that
demonstrate what we believe is unique in their ability to impact the
industry,” said Anna Stashower, CEO and publisher of PM360. “We
hope others in the industry are able to work with these innovators or
use these innovations to better serve patients, physicians, and other
healthcare stakeholders.”
Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Recognizes Veeva for
Product Innovation
The Pharma Innovation Award highlights technologies and systems from
companies that have distinguished themselves as industry leaders. Pharmaceutical
Manufacturing acknowledged Veeva Vault Training for delivering a
centralized view of training across an organization.
“Veeva’s training system has the potential to reduce validation times
from months to days,” said Karen Langhauser, chief content director at Pharmaceutical
Manufacturing. “Pharmaceutical equipment suppliers invest a large
amount of time into their products, so we feel this innovation should be
recognized.”
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global
life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and
customer success, Veeva has more than 675 customers, ranging from the
world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is
headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout
North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information,
visit veeva.com.
