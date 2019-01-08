Veeva : Ranked 2nd Fastest-Growing Enterprise Software Company by Fortune Magazine

Fortune recognition among additional accolades from Deloitte, PM360, and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing for continued growth and innovation

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that it was ranked the second fastest-growing enterprise software company on Fortune magazine’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and one of the fastest-growing software companies in Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™ survey.

PM360 magazine also recognized Veeva’s continued product innovation and leadership, naming Veeva Nitro one of the most innovative products of 2018. In addition, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing magazine named Veeva Vault Training as a Pharma Innovation Award winner for advancing role-based training in quality manufacturing.

“Thanks to the Veeva team for their focused execution and commitment to product excellence,” said Peter Gassner, founder and CEO of Veeva. “We’re proud of the strong partnership we have forged with the life sciences industry and the continued opportunities to support our customers’ success.”

Fortune Ranks Veeva as Fast-Growing Company for Second Consecutive Year

Fortune ranked Veeva the second fastest-growing enterprise software company and number 18 overall on its 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The annual list ranks the top performers in revenues, profits, and stock returns over the past three years.

Deloitte Names Veeva a 2018 Technology Fast 500™ Winner

Deloitte recognized Veeva as one of the fastest-growing public and private technology companies in North America. This is the fifth consecutive year that Veeva has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™.

“These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive ideas into products, services, and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth,” said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media, and telecommunications leader.

PM360 Selects Veeva Nitro as a 2018 Most Innovative Product

In its annual Innovations Issue, PM360 recognized Veeva Nitro as one of 2018’s Most Innovative Products. Veeva Nitro eliminates the time and effort of custom data warehouse development and maintenance with an industry-specific solution for life sciences that is analytics and AI-ready.

“Our selections represent the companies, offerings, and strategies that demonstrate what we believe is unique in their ability to impact the industry,” said Anna Stashower, CEO and publisher of PM360. “We hope others in the industry are able to work with these innovators or use these innovations to better serve patients, physicians, and other healthcare stakeholders.”

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Recognizes Veeva for Product Innovation

The Pharma Innovation Award highlights technologies and systems from companies that have distinguished themselves as industry leaders. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing acknowledged Veeva Vault Training for delivering a centralized view of training across an organization.

“Veeva’s training system has the potential to reduce validation times from months to days,” said Karen Langhauser, chief content director at Pharmaceutical Manufacturing. “Pharmaceutical equipment suppliers invest a large amount of time into their products, so we feel this innovation should be recognized.”

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 675 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2018. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

