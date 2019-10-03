Log in
Veeva : Repsco, Largest Contract Sales Organization in France, Selects Veeva CRM for Better Customer Engagement

10/03/2019 | 04:31am EDT

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that Repsco, the largest contract sales organization in France, has standardized on Veeva CRM for all their teams. A longtime partner to the life sciences industry, Repsco’s skilled medical reps help more than 30 companies bring their medicines to market.

“We are committed to empowering our reps with industry leading solutions," said Philippe Tascher, general manager of Repsco. “With Veeva’s technology, our field reps have a solution adapted to their evolving needs. Veeva CRM gives Repsco the flexibility to better support our customers’ unique go to market strategies.”

“Veeva is committed to moving the life sciences industry forward with leading technology solutions," said David Logue, senior vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva Europe. “We are proud to partner with Repsco in support of their important mission to offer high quality sales teams and services to life sciences companies.”

Learn more about Veeva CRM at the upcoming Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit Europe, 3-5 December, in Barcelona. The event is open to Veeva customers and invited guests. Register and view the agenda at veeva.com/eu/summit.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva CRM, visit: veeva.com/eu/CRM
Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems
Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu
Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 775 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2019. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.


© Business Wire 2019
