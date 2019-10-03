Veeva : Repsco, Largest Contract Sales Organization in France, Selects Veeva CRM for Better Customer Engagement

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that Repsco, the largest contract sales organization in France, has standardized on Veeva CRM for all their teams. A longtime partner to the life sciences industry, Repsco’s skilled medical reps help more than 30 companies bring their medicines to market.

“We are committed to empowering our reps with industry leading solutions," said Philippe Tascher, general manager of Repsco. “With Veeva’s technology, our field reps have a solution adapted to their evolving needs. Veeva CRM gives Repsco the flexibility to better support our customers’ unique go to market strategies.”

“Veeva is committed to moving the life sciences industry forward with leading technology solutions," said David Logue, senior vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva Europe. “We are proud to partner with Repsco in support of their important mission to offer high quality sales teams and services to life sciences companies.”

