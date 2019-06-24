Veeva : Vault Safety Now Available

Veeva delivers a modern cloud application for the management of adverse events

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced the availability of Veeva Vault Safety, a modern cloud application that provides real-time management of adverse events. To date, four early adopters have already selected Vault Safety, including Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Catalyst Clinical Research.

“It’s a significant burden to configure and maintain safety systems and stay up-to-date with evolving regulations,” said Lisa Hornick, CMO of Catalyst Clinical Research. “Veeva Vault Safety provides a modern solution that streamlines safety management for improved compliance and stronger collaboration with partners.”

Vault Safety ensures drug safety and pharmacovigilance organizations stay current on regulatory changes across global agencies through ongoing innovation, while eliminating the costly and time-consuming upgrades of legacy on-premise safety solutions. Real-time reporting and interactive dashboards provide complete visibility into case status. In addition, simplified collaboration and integration enable organizations to seamlessly share data across all stakeholders, both internal and external, driving operational efficiencies and improved compliance across sponsors, CROs, and partners.

“Traditionally, safety management solutions are cost prohibitive and awkward for emerging pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations,” said Brian Longo, SVP and GM of Veeva Vault Safety. “With Veeva Vault Safety, the cloud eliminates these barriers, enabling organizations of any size to own and control their safety solution.”

Vault Safety is a cloud service that is inclusive of all technology and business continuity operations. As part of Veeva Development Cloud, along with Vault Clinical, Vault Quality, and Vault RIM, Veeva offers the life sciences industry’s most comprehensive suite of unified cloud applications to speed drug development. To learn more, visit veeva.com/DevelopmentCloud.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 750 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2019. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

