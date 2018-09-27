Veeva : to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day on Oct. 4, 2018

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, will host its financial analyst and investor day in New York on Thursday, October 4, 2018. The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET and will conclude at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET.

The event is at full capacity for in-person attendance, but we welcome participants to join our live webcast of the event on the company’s investor relations website, ir.veeva.com. A link to the archived webcast will also be available after the event.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 650 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

