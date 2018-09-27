Log in
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC (VEEV)

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC (VEEV)
News

Veeva : to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day on Oct. 4, 2018

09/27/2018

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, will host its financial analyst and investor day in New York on Thursday, October 4, 2018. The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET and will conclude at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET.

The event is at full capacity for in-person attendance, but we welcome participants to join our live webcast of the event on the company’s investor relations website, ir.veeva.com. A link to the archived webcast will also be available after the event.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 650 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 843 M
EBIT 2019 283 M
Net income 2019 185 M
Finance 2019 1 043 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 87,78
P/E ratio 2020 77,43
EV / Sales 2019 16,8x
EV / Sales 2020 13,9x
Capitalization 15 194 M
Chart VEEVA SYSTEMS INC
Duration : Period :
Veeva Systems Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEEVA SYSTEMS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 98,4 $
Spread / Average Target -6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter P. Gassner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Wallach President
Gordon Ritter Chairman
Mitch Wallace Vice President-Operations
Timothy Stephen Cabral Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC87.97%15 194
HEALTHEQUITY INC99.91%5 746
ATHENAHEALTH, INC2.68%5 373
OMNICELL, INC.44.33%2 757
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC-1.51%2 514
EVOLENT HEALTH INC132.11%2 159
