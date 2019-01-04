Log in
Veeva Systems Inc    VEEV

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC (VEEV)
01/04 04:00:00 pm
91.015 USD   +7.22%
2018VEEVA SYSTEMS INC : quaterly earnings release
2018VEEVA SYSTEMS INC : Volatility should make a big comeback
2017VEEVA SYSTEMS INC : quaterly earnings release
Veeva : to Present at the J.P. Morgan 2019 Healthcare Conference

01/04/2019 | 04:32pm EST

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), a leading industry cloud provider for life sciences, today announced that Matt Wallach, president and co-founder, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2019 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 10, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. Pacific time in San Francisco.

The presentation will be webcast. Links to the live and archived webcast will be available on Veeva’s investor relations website at ir.veeva.com.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 675 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 856 M
EBIT 2019 300 M
Net income 2019 201 M
Finance 2019 1 052 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 64,97
P/E ratio 2020 59,83
EV / Sales 2019 13,6x
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
Capitalization 12 712 M
Chart VEEVA SYSTEMS INC
Duration : Period :
Veeva Systems Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEEVA SYSTEMS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 112 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter P. Gassner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Wallach President
Gordon Ritter Chairman
Mitch Wallace Vice President-Operations
Timothy Stephen Cabral Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC-4.96%12 712
ATHENAHEALTH, INC-1.05%5 319
HEALTHEQUITY INC-7.96%3 688
OMNICELL, INC.-2.11%2 376
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC-0.62%1 709
EVOLENT HEALTH INC-3.26%1 620
