Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Veeva Systems Inc.    VEEV

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

(VEEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Veeva : to Release Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on August 27, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 01:14am EDT

PLEASANTON, CA - Aug 6, 2020 - Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) will announce financial results for its second quarter which ended July 31, 2020 after market close on August 27, 2020. Veeva will host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results.

Event: Veeva's Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 27, 2020

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Online Registration: www.directeventreg.com

Conference ID: 8170917

Webcast: ir.veeva.com

A webcast replay will be available on Veeva's investor relations website following the call.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 875 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

###

Investor Relations Contact:

Rick Lund
Veeva Systems
925-271-9816
ir@veeva.com

Media Contact:

Roger Villareal
Veeva Systems
925-264-8885
pr@veeva.com

Disclaimer

Veeva Systems Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 05:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
01:14aVEEVA : to Release Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on August 27, 2020
PU
08/06CEO’s of  Veeva Systems, CloudMD, Teladoc, and Livongo Discuss Innovati..
AQ
08/06TELEMEDICINE & HEALTHTECH : CEO’s of TDOC, VEEV, DOCRF, LVGO Discuss Digit..
AQ
07/30VEEVA : BASF, Colgate-Palmolive, Estée Lauder, Unilever Keynote Veeva Quality & ..
PU
07/30VEEVA : BASF, Colgate-Palmolive, Estée Lauder, and Unilever Among Keynote Speake..
BU
07/23VEEVA : Bayer AG Standardizes on Veeva Vault Clinical Applications Globally
BU
07/22VEEVA : Global Survey Reveals Urgency to Accelerate Study Start-up
BU
07/22VEEVA : Syneos Health Strengthens Commercial Services with Veeva Commercial Clou..
BU
07/22VEEVA : Extends Remote Meeting Capabilities to Zoom and Microsoft Teams
BU
07/20THE NEXT BIG STEP TOWARD A COLLABORA : Three Perspectives
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 390 M - -
Net income 2021 325 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 577 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 132x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40 724 M 40 724 M -
EV / Sales 2021 28,2x
EV / Sales 2022 23,2x
Nbr of Employees 3 501
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Veeva Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 228,62 $
Last Close Price 271,23 $
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target -15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter P. Gassner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom Schwenger President & Chief Operating Officer
Gordon Ritter Chairman
Timothy Stephen Cabral Chief Financial Officer
Catherine Allshouse Global Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.92.83%40 724
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED135.56%35 483
OMNICELL, INC.-16.68%2 912
B-SOFT CO.,LTD.45.90%2 831
SECTRA AB (PUBL)59.34%2 773
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED4.52%1 717
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group