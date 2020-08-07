Veeva : to Release Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on August 27, 2020

PLEASANTON, CA - Aug 6, 2020 - Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) will announce financial results for its second quarter which ended July 31, 2020 after market close on August 27, 2020. Veeva will host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results.
Event: Veeva's Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call
Date: Thursday, August 27, 2020
Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)
Online Registration: www.directeventreg.com
Conference ID: 8170917
Webcast: ir.veeva.com
A webcast replay will be available on Veeva's investor relations website following the call.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 875 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.
Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.
Investor Relations Contact:
Rick Lund
Veeva Systems
925-271-9816
ir@veeva.com
Media Contact:
Roger Villareal
Veeva Systems
925-264-8885
pr@veeva.com
