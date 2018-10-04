Veidekke ASA: Hege Schøyen Dillner steps down from Veidekke’s corporate management team

04.10.2018 - 14:30

Hege Schøyen Dillner has decided to step down from Veidekke's corporate management team.

Anne Thorbjørnsen has been constituted as Executive Vice President for HR and OHS, while the responsibility for legal affairs will be handled by Terje Larsen, EVP and Group CFO. Dillner will retain responsibility for the Veidekke Group's sustainability work and will continue to represent Veidekke in her role as board chairperson of the Norwegian Green Building Council.

'Hege Schøyen Dillner is a visible proponent for Veidekke's climate, environmental and sustainability work, which has become central to our business during her five years in corporate management. Due to health issues in her family, Hege has expressed a desire for a more flexible position, and we respect her wish. Going forward, Hege will continue to report directly to me, as she further elevates our environmental and sustainability work,' said Arne Giske, Group CEO of Veidekke.

The changes to the corporate management team have already been implemented.

For press photos, see

www.flickr.com/photos/veidekke , for more information, contact: Hege Schøyen Dillner, tel +47 907 35 661

Lars Erik Lund, tel +47 413 31 369

Subscribe to notices from Veidekke

Veidekke is one of Scandinavia's largest construction and property development companies. The company undertakes all types of building construction and civil engineering contracts, develops residential projects, maintains roads, and produces asphalt and aggregates. The company is known for its involvement and local knowledge. Its annual turnover is NOK 32 billion, and half of its 8,000 employees own shares in the company. Veidekke is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and has always posted a profit since it was founded in 1936.