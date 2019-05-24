Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Veidekke ASA    VEI   NO0005806802

VEIDEKKE ASA

(VEI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/24 03:54:13 am
83.425 NOK   +0.45%
03:18aVEIDEKKE ASA : Options issued for senior executives
PU
05/23VEIDEKKE ASA : Jimmy Bengtsson appointed CEO
AQ
05/16VEIDEKKE ASA : Share Option Programme for senior executives
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Veidekke ASA: Options issued for senior executives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 03:18am EDT

24.05.2019 - 07:23

In accordance with notification published 16 May 2019 the Board of Directors of Veidekke ASA offered 1,125 Veidekke employees a total of 1,125,000 new share options. 672 employees accepted the offer and are now enrolled in the share option program. Following this enrolment process 672,000 new share options were awarded.

To participate the participants must pay 1 NOK per option. The strike price for the options awarded on 16 May 2019 is NOK 86.05.

The options will vest over one (25% of the options), two (25% of the options) and three (50% of the options) years from grant. All unexercised options will lapse four years after grant.

The options are non-tradable and conditional upon the option holder being employed by the Company and not having resigned prior to the vesting date.

Shares acquired through the programme will have a sales restriction on one year after exercise.

The following primary insiders have been awarded options under the share option programme of 2019:

Executive Vice President, CFO Terje Larsen
Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 110,575

Executive Vice President Jimmy Bengtson
Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 49,240

Executive Vice President Catharina Bjerke
Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 5,585

Director Kristoffer Eide Hoen
Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 12,285

Executive Vice President Øivind Larsen
Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 7,100

Executive Vice President Lars Erik Lund
Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 14,310

Executive Vice President Jørgen Wiese Porsmyr
Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 109,310

Senior Vice President Controlling & Accounting Siv Hege Solheim
Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 8,115

Executive Vice President Hans Olav Sørlie
Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 70,090

Acting Executive Vice President Anne Thorbjørnsen
Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 28,855

Business developer Martin Gadd
Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 8,980

Employee elected board member Arve Fludal
Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 8,040

For further information, please contact:Jørgen G. Michelet, Head of Investor Relations, +47 917 43 856, jorgen.michelet@veidekke.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Veidekke is one of Scandinavia's largest construction and property development companies. The company undertakes all types of building construction and civil engineering contracts, develops residential projects, maintains roads, and produces asphalt and aggregates. The company is known for its involvement and local knowledge. Its annual turnover is NOK 36 billion, and half of its 8,600 employees own shares in the company. Veidekke is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and has always posted a profit since it was founded in 1936.

Disclaimer

Veidekke ASA published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 07:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VEIDEKKE ASA
03:18aVEIDEKKE ASA : Options issued for senior executives
PU
05/23VEIDEKKE ASA : Jimmy Bengtsson appointed CEO
AQ
05/16VEIDEKKE ASA : Share Option Programme for senior executives
PU
05/09VEIDEKKE ASA : Increased profitability and improved capital utilisation to reinf..
AQ
05/09VEIDEKKE ASA : Q1 2019 results
AQ
05/09VEIDEKKE ASA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/08VEIDEKKE ASA : To expand school in Bergen
AQ
04/30VEIDEKKE ASA : To carry out protective work on Lovön, Stockholm
AQ
04/30VEIDEKKE ASA : To build student flats and preschool in Stockholm for Familjebost..
AQ
04/29VEIDEKKE ASA : To build Swan eco-labelled school in Røyken
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 37 777 M
EBIT 2019 1 146 M
Net income 2019 1 027 M
Debt 2019 1 377 M
Yield 2019 6,19%
P/E ratio 2019 11,11
P/E ratio 2020 9,53
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Capitalization 11 104 M
Chart VEIDEKKE ASA
Duration : Period :
Veidekke ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEIDEKKE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 95,4  NOK
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arne Giske Chief Executive Officer
Martin Mæland Chairman
Terje Kaasa Larsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gro Bakstad Director
Hans-Jürgen Kai von Uthmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEIDEKKE ASA-14.29%1 269
VINCI22.77%59 678
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-3.86%33 277
LARSEN & TOUBRO1.64%29 496
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-5.29%22 564
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-6.87%20 615
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About