Veidekke ASA: Options issued for senior executives

24.05.2019 - 07:23

In accordance with notification published 16 May 2019 the Board of Directors of Veidekke ASA offered 1,125 Veidekke employees a total of 1,125,000 new share options. 672 employees accepted the offer and are now enrolled in the share option program. Following this enrolment process 672,000 new share options were awarded.

To participate the participants must pay 1 NOK per option. The strike price for the options awarded on 16 May 2019 is NOK 86.05.

The options will vest over one (25% of the options), two (25% of the options) and three (50% of the options) years from grant. All unexercised options will lapse four years after grant.

The options are non-tradable and conditional upon the option holder being employed by the Company and not having resigned prior to the vesting date.

Shares acquired through the programme will have a sales restriction on one year after exercise.

The following primary insiders have been awarded options under the share option programme of 2019:

Executive Vice President, CFO Terje Larsen

Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 110,575

Executive Vice President Jimmy Bengtson

Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 49,240

Executive Vice President Catharina Bjerke

Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 5,585

Director Kristoffer Eide Hoen

Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 12,285

Executive Vice President Øivind Larsen

Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 7,100

Executive Vice President Lars Erik Lund

Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 14,310

Executive Vice President Jørgen Wiese Porsmyr

Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 109,310

Senior Vice President Controlling & Accounting Siv Hege Solheim

Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 8,115

Executive Vice President Hans Olav Sørlie

Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 70,090

Acting Executive Vice President Anne Thorbjørnsen

Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 28,855

Business developer Martin Gadd

Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 8,980

Employee elected board member Arve Fludal

Options awarded:1,000Shares held: 8,040

For further information, please contact:Jørgen G. Michelet, Head of Investor Relations, +47 917 43 856, jorgen.michelet@veidekke.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

