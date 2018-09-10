Log in
VEIDEKKE ASA (VEI)

VEIDEKKE ASA (VEI)
Veidekke ASA: Signs settlement agreement with the Norwegian Public Roads Administration and Bane NOR

09/10/2018 | 01:12pm CEST

10.09.2018 - 13:00

Veidekke Hochtief has settled a dispute with the Norwegian Public Roads Administration and Bane NOR regarding the final contractual payment for construction of section 2 of the Brøhaug-Strandlykkja stretch of the new E6 motorway and railway line in Hedmark County.

The agreement between the parties represents a full and final settlement, and Øvre Romerike District Court will now be asked to dismiss the court case scheduled to be heard this autumn. The parties look forward to concentrating on new transport infrastructure projects.

'We are pleased that this matter has been resolved, and that we were able to find a solution outside the courtroom. Such disputes are resource-draining, particularly when they continue for years after the completion of work and project hand-over. We now look forward to devoting our full energy and attention to ongoing and new projects,' says Øivind Larsen, Executive Vice President of Veidekke's Civil Engineering Norway business area.

For press images, please see www.flickr.com/photos/veidekke. For more information, please contact:
Executive Vice President Øivind Larsen, tel. +47 90 58 23 51, oivind.larsen@veidekke.no
Communications Manager Helge Dieset, tel. +47 90 55 33 22, helge.dieset@veidekke.no

Subscribe to notices from Veidekke

Veidekke is one of Scandinavia's largest construction and property development companies. The company undertakes all types of building construction and civil engineering contracts, develops residential projects, maintains roads, and produces asphalt and aggregates. The company is known for its involvement and local knowledge. Its annual turnover is NOK 32 billion, and half of its 8,000 employees own shares in the company. Veidekke is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and has always posted a profit since it was founded in 1936.

Disclaimer

Veidekke ASA published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 11:11:09 UTC
