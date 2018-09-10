Veidekke ASA: Signs settlement agreement with the Norwegian Public Roads Administration and Bane NOR

10.09.2018 - 13:00

The agreement between the parties represents a full and final settlement, and Øvre Romerike District Court will now be asked to dismiss the court case scheduled to be heard this autumn. The parties look forward to concentrating on new transport infrastructure projects.

'We are pleased that this matter has been resolved, and that we were able to find a solution outside the courtroom. Such disputes are resource-draining, particularly when they continue for years after the completion of work and project hand-over. We now look forward to devoting our full energy and attention to ongoing and new projects,' says Øivind Larsen, Executive Vice President of Veidekke's Civil Engineering Norway business area.

For more information, please contact:

Executive Vice President Øivind Larsen, tel. +47 90 58 23 51, oivind.larsen@veidekke.no

Communications Manager Helge Dieset, tel. +47 90 55 33 22, helge.dieset@veidekke.no

