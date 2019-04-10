Log in
Veidekke ASA: Svein Richard Brandtzæg nominated as new chair of Veidekke's board of directors

04/10/2019 | 04:03am EDT

10.04.2019 - 08:02

Svein Richard Brandtzæg has been nominated as new chair of the board of directors of Veidekke ASA.

Brandtzæg has been nominated for the position as board chair by the Veidekke ASA nomination committee and will be formally elected at Veidekke's annual general meeting on 8 May. Brandtzæg takes over the position after Martin Mæland, who has headed Veidekke's board of directors since 2009.

Brandtzæg has worked in Norsk Hydro during his entire career, the past 10 years of which as CEO. He is a graduate engineer with a PhD in chemistry from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), as well as a business economist from BI Norwegian Business School.

Martin Mæland will resign as chair of Veidekke's board of directors at the annual general meeting in May. He has served as board chair since 2009 and as board director since 2002.

'Martin Mæland has been a central and vital driving force for Veidekke's development over almost two decades. During this period Veidekke's turnover has tripled, and the company has gained a foothold in several markets, and is now well positioned for further growth', says Arne Giske, Group CEO of Veidekke.

For press photos, seewww.flickr.com/photos/veidekke,for more information, contact:

Lars Erik Lund,EVP, Communications,Public Affairsand CSR, +47 413 31 369,lars.lund@veidekke.no

Jørgen G. Michelet,SVP , Finance,+47917 43 856,jorgen.michelet@veidekke.no

Subscribe to notices from Veidekke

Veidekke is one of Scandinavia's largest construction and property development companies. The company undertakes all types of building construction and civil engineering contracts, develops residential projects, maintains roads, and produces asphalt and aggregates. The company is known for its involvement and local knowledge. Its annual turnover is NOK 36 billion, and half of its 8,600 employees own shares in the company. Veidekke is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and has always posted a profit since it was founded in 1936.

Disclaimer

Veidekke ASA published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 07:22:01 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 36 619 M
EBIT 2019 1 188 M
Net income 2019 1 073 M
Debt 2019 1 506 M
Yield 2019 5,54%
P/E ratio 2019 11,86
P/E ratio 2020 10,94
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 12 435 M
Chart VEIDEKKE ASA
Duration : Period :
Veidekke ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEIDEKKE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 92,5  NOK
Spread / Average Target -0,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arne Giske Chief Executive Officer
Martin Mæland Chairman
Terje Kaasa Larsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gro Bakstad Director
Hans-Jürgen Kai von Uthmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEIDEKKE ASA-4.02%1 452
VINCI22.19%59 869
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION12.11%39 957
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD12.89%38 664
LARSEN & TOUBRO-4.45%27 718
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD7.15%24 423
