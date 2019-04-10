Veidekke ASA: Svein Richard Brandtzæg nominated as new chair of Veidekke's board of directors

10.04.2019 - 08:02

Svein Richard Brandtzæg has been nominated as new chair of the board of directors of Veidekke ASA.

Brandtzæg has been nominated for the position as board chair by the Veidekke ASA nomination committee and will be formally elected at Veidekke's annual general meeting on 8 May. Brandtzæg takes over the position after Martin Mæland, who has headed Veidekke's board of directors since 2009.

Brandtzæg has worked in Norsk Hydro during his entire career, the past 10 years of which as CEO. He is a graduate engineer with a PhD in chemistry from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), as well as a business economist from BI Norwegian Business School.

Martin Mæland will resign as chair of Veidekke's board of directors at the annual general meeting in May. He has served as board chair since 2009 and as board director since 2002.

'Martin Mæland has been a central and vital driving force for Veidekke's development over almost two decades. During this period Veidekke's turnover has tripled, and the company has gained a foothold in several markets, and is now well positioned for further growth', says Arne Giske, Group CEO of Veidekke.

