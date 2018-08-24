Veidekke ASA: To to build water park and homes in Ålesund

24.08.2018 - 14:19

'In cooperation with Brødrene Jangaard, we have developed a water park that not only will be Sunnmøre's largest and most impressive, but will also top Molde,' says district manager Stig Ivar Mork of Veidekke Møre og Romsdal. 'This is a result of close and good cooperation with the client from an early stage in the planning. When we as a contractor contribute to the project from the start, we can exploit our wide range of expertise to develop a building that gives the customer, users and surroundings the greatest possible value,' Mork concludes.

The new water park will have both a 50 meter training pool and a 25 meter pool with diving platform, in addition to a wave pool, therapy pool and water slides. Parts of the roof over the water park will be a play area with playground equipment. The water park will be located with direct access form Aksla Parking, which Veidekke built for Brødrene Jangaard a couple of years ago. Behind the water park Veidekke will build three apartment blocks with a total of 35 residential units and underground parking.

Construction work starts in November and is estimated to take two years, so residents of Ålesund can expect to enjoy a swim in the winter of 2020-2021. Construction of the apartment blocks will start on the basis of advance sales.

For more information, please contact:

Stig Mork, district manager, tel. +47 90 54 26 26, stig.mork@veidekke.no

Helge Dieset, Communications Manager tel. + 47 90 55 33 22, helge.dieset@veidekke.no

Veidekke is one of Scandinavia's largest construction and property development companies. The company undertakes all types of building construction and civil engineering contracts, develops residential projects, maintains roads, and produces asphalt and aggregates. The company is known for its involvement and local knowledge. Its annual turnover is approx. NOK 32 billion, and around half of its 8,000 employees own shares in the company. Veidekke is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and has always posted a profit since it was founded in 1936.