VEIDEKKE ASA (VEI)

VEIDEKKE ASA (VEI)
08/24 02:38:07 pm
82.05 NOK   -1.38%
02:37pVEIDEKKE ASA : To to build water park and homes in Ålesund
PU
08/16VEIDEKKE ASA : Veidekke ASA: Write-downs result in weak earnings
GL
08/13VEIDEKKE ASA : half-yearly earnings release
Veidekke ASA: To to build water park and homes in Ålesund

08/24/2018 | 02:37pm CEST

24.08.2018 - 14:19

Veidekke has entered into an agreement with Brødrene Jangaard AS to build Ålesund Bybad next to Utstillingsplassen in Ålesund. In connection with the water park, Veidekke will also build three apartment blocks. The contracts have an overall value of NOK 344 million excluding VAT.

'In cooperation with Brødrene Jangaard, we have developed a water park that not only will be Sunnmøre's largest and most impressive, but will also top Molde,' says district manager Stig Ivar Mork of Veidekke Møre og Romsdal. 'This is a result of close and good cooperation with the client from an early stage in the planning. When we as a contractor contribute to the project from the start, we can exploit our wide range of expertise to develop a building that gives the customer, users and surroundings the greatest possible value,' Mork concludes.

The new water park will have both a 50 meter training pool and a 25 meter pool with diving platform, in addition to a wave pool, therapy pool and water slides. Parts of the roof over the water park will be a play area with playground equipment. The water park will be located with direct access form Aksla Parking, which Veidekke built for Brødrene Jangaard a couple of years ago. Behind the water park Veidekke will build three apartment blocks with a total of 35 residential units and underground parking.

Construction work starts in November and is estimated to take two years, so residents of Ålesund can expect to enjoy a swim in the winter of 2020-2021. Construction of the apartment blocks will start on the basis of advance sales.

For more information, please contact:
Stig Mork, district manager, tel. +47 90 54 26 26, stig.mork@veidekke.no
Helge Dieset, Communications Manager tel. + 47 90 55 33 22, helge.dieset@veidekke.no

Subscribe to notices from Veidekke

Veidekke is one of Scandinavia's largest construction and property development companies. The company undertakes all types of building construction and civil engineering contracts, develops residential projects, maintains roads, and produces asphalt and aggregates. The company is known for its involvement and local knowledge. Its annual turnover is approx. NOK 32 billion, and around half of its 8,000 employees own shares in the company. Veidekke is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and has always posted a profit since it was founded in 1936.

Disclaimer

Veidekke ASA published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 12:36:07 UTC
