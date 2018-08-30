Log in
Veidekke : Changes to corporate management of Veidekke

08/30/2018 | 07:42pm CEST

30.08.2018 - 19:35

With effect from 1 September, Veidekke's operative units will be organized under the management of five EVPs. This is being done to achieve a more distinct organization of product and market areas, while also increasing management focus to ensure good operations and improved profitability.

The changes apply to the following three business areas:

Project development Scandinavia

The group's activities in residential, commercial and project development in Scandinavia will be gathered under a joint manager, EVP Jørgen Wiese Porsmyr. The business area will include Veidekke Bostad (Property Development Sweden) in Sweden, Veidekke Eiendom (Property Development Norway) in Norway and the group's activities in PPP. Porsmyr will retain responsibility for construction operations in Denmark.

Construction operations in Sweden

Veidekke's construction operations in Sweden, Veidekke Entreprenad AB, will be under the management of EVP Jimmy Bengtsson. He will also continue as country manager for Veidekke's operations in Sweden. Bengtsson will also be handed responsibility for coordinating the group's overall procurement activities.

Industrial operations in Norway

Veidekke's industrial operations in Norway, which include the business areas Asphalt, Aggregates and Road Maintenance, are currently headed by Catharina Bjerke.

Veidekke Industri (Industrial) will after the change become a separate business area, under the management of Catharina Bjerke, who from 1 September will be appointed EVP for the business area.

'The main purpose of the changes is to both renew and reinforce. It is particularly important that we are now gathering the units in project development under joint management in order to strengthen our positions, coordinate use of resources and improve the flow of expertise between Sweden and Norway in residential and commercial development,' says CEO Arne Giske.

With the change the units working in the transport infrastructure sector market in Norway, Veidekke Anlegg (Civil Engineering) and Veidekke Industri (Industrial), are given additional management focus to coordinate - and better utilise - our overall strength towards this market.

'I believe that we will be able to exploit more skilled managers and their expertise through these measures. We are creating management teams that can give Veidekke an even greater strategic management focus,' Arne Giske says.

Following the change, corporate management will comprise the following members:
Arne Giske, CEO, Jørgen Wiese Porsmyr, EVP Project Development Scandinavia and construction operations in Denmark, Jimmy Bengtsson, EVP Construction Sweden, country manager Sweden and corporate procurement, Hans Olav Sørlie, EVP Building Construction Norway, Øivind Larsen, EVP Civil Engineering Norway, Catharina Bjerke, EVP Industrial Norway, Terje Larsen, CFO and EVP, responsible for IT and Strategy, Hege Schøyen Dillner, EVP HR, Legal, HSE and Environment, and Lars Erik Lund, EVP Communications and Public Affairs.

For more information, please contact:
CEO Arne Giske, tel. +47 21 05 50 00 / +47 90 58 95 26 arne.giske@veidekke.no

Subscribe to notices from Veidekke

Veidekke is one of Scandinavia's largest construction and property development companies. The company undertakes all types of building construction and civil engineering contracts, develops residential projects, maintains roads, and produces asphalt and aggregates. The company is known for its involvement and local knowledge. Its annual turnover is approx. NOK 32 billion, and around half of its 8,000 employees own shares in the company. Veidekke is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and has always posted a profit since it was founded in 1936.

Disclaimer

Veidekke ASA published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 17:41:03 UTC
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEIDEKKE ASA-12.13%1 314
VINCI-1.82%58 000
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-15.25%33 544
LARSEN & TOUBRO7.09%26 866
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-12.89%26 261
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-14.78%23 041
