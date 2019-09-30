Log in
Vela Technologies : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

09/30/2019 | 09:38am EDT

30 September 2019

Vela Technologies plc

('Vela' or the 'Company')

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Board of Vela (AIM: VELA) announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019 and Notice of Annual General Meeting will today be posted to shareholders, and are available on the Company's website at http://www.velatechplc.com/.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 10.00 a.m. on 29 October 2019 at the offices of Allenby Capital Limited at 5 St Helen's Place, London, EC3A 6AB.

For further information, please contact:

Vela Technologies plc

Brent Fitzpatrick, Non-Executive Chairman

Antony Laiker, Director

Tel: +44 (0) 7802 262 443

Allenby Capital Limited

(Nominated Adviser)

Nick Athanas/Asha Chotai

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3328 5656

Smaller Company Capital Limited

(Broker)

Rupert Williams/Jeremy Woodgate

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3651 2910

About Vela Technologies

Vela Technologies (AIM: VELA) is an investing company focused on early stage and pre-IPO long term disruptive technology investments. There are currently 12 investments in the portfolio which either have developed ways of utilising technology or developing technology with a view to disrupting the businesses or sector in which they operate. More recently, Vela Technologies has also started to focus on existing listed companies where valuations may offer additional opportunities.

Disclaimer

Vela Technologies plc published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 13:37:01 UTC
