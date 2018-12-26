Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement



Luxembourg, 26th December 2018

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders' meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 12th September 2018

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 17th DECEMBER 2018 to 24th DECEMBER 2018

Market: Euronext Growth Paris

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 17th December 2018 - - - - - 18th December 2018 629 7.4 4 656 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 19th December 2018 - - - - - 20th December 2018 709 7.8 5 523 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 21st December 2018 547 7.36 4 026 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris 24th December 2018 - - - - - Total 1 885 - 14 206 - -

Repurchase programme full description dated 12th September 2018 is available on Velcan's website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Velcan SA via Globenewswire

