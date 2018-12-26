Log in
VELCAN HOLDINGS
12/24 02:00:24 pm
7.34 EUR   -0.27%
Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

12/26/2018 | 02:01pm CET


Luxembourg, 26th December 2018

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders' meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 12th September 2018

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 17th DECEMBER 2018 to 24th DECEMBER 2018

Market: Euronext Growth Paris
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market
17th December 2018 - - - - -
18th December 2018 629 7.4 4 656 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris
19th December 2018 - - - - -
20th December 2018 709 7.8 5 523 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris
21st December 2018 547 7.36 4 026 Cancellation Euronext Growth Paris
24th December 2018 - - - - -
Total 1 885 - 14 206 - -

Repurchase programme full description dated 12th September 2018 is available on Velcan's website

*          *          *

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Velcan SA via Globenewswire
