Velocity Composites plc

VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC

(VELV)
  Report
07/07 10:51:11 am
18.06 GBX   +9.45%
Velocity Composites : New Framework Agreement in Defence Sector

07/07/2020 | 11:19am EDT

Velocity, the leading supplier of advanced composite material kits to the aerospace sector, is pleased to announce that it has signed a new framework agreement (the 'Framework Agreement') with an existing customer, a leading UK prime contractor in the Defence sector (the 'Customer').

The Framework Agreement sets out the top-level terms and conditions, which underpin the Group's existing work packages with the Customer, and, importantly, enables additional work packages to be placed. The Company has been operating within the terms of the Framework Agreement since 1 March 2020 and remains in place through to 31 December 2022 with options to extend for two further 12-month periods.

Jon Bridges, Chief Executive Officer at Velocity, said:

'This is great news for Velocity. The Group is actively developing its Defence sector business, which has not experienced the same headwinds as those being weathered in civil aviation, and this new agreement creates the opportunity to increase sales to this important and influential customer.

'We have a long-standing and very positive relationship with the Customer founded on our ability to deliver innovative technologies and excellent service levels, which help meet strict programme production requirements. We look forward to working with them over the next two years and continuing to demonstrate the benefits and advantages of our product solutions for both existing and new aircraft platforms.'

Velocity Composites increases sales after new framework agreement with important and influential customer in the Defence sector.

Disclaimer

Velocity Composites plc published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 15:18:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 24,3 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
Net income 2019 -0,64 M -0,80 M -0,80 M
Net cash 2019 3,13 M 3,92 M 3,92 M
P/E ratio 2019 -14,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5,94 M 7,42 M 7,43 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,27x
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 132
Free-Float 36,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Karl Bridges CEO, Chief Technology Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Michael Beaden Non-Executive Chairman
Darren Ingram Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Hebb Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jon Haden-Brown Manager-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VELOCITY COMPOSITES PLC-53.52%7
SAFRAN-32.55%44 586
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-22.24%23 547
HEICO CORPORATION-11.74%12 037
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-37.86%9 455
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO., LTD.23.81%8 002
