IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Venator Materials PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/02/2019 | 09:53am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Venator Materials PLC (“Venator” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VNTR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 2, 2017 and October 29, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 30, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Venator’s Pori facility suffered a fire that damaged the property much worse than was disclosed to investors, leaving it beyond repair. The cost of the fire exceeded $1 billion, far beyond the limits of the Company’s insurance policy. The Company incurred massive fees in a futile effort to expedite repairs to the facility. Venator lost about 80% of the production capacity of the Pori facility. At the same time, the Company’s reported annual Titanium Dioxide production capacity had been inflated by about 15%. The Company paid over $600 million in restructuring charges and expenses associated with the closure and replacement of the Pori facility. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Venator, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
