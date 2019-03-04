Log in
VENATOR MATERIALS PLC

(VNTR)
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Venator Materials PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/04/2019 | 11:31am EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Venator Materials PLC (“Venator” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VNTR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Venator suffered a massive fire at a very important manufacturing facility in January 2017. The Company’s Registration Statement associated with its August 2017 IPO and its December 2017 SPO failed to disclose the extent of the damage caused by the fire, and the huge cost that would be required to repair the facility. The manufacturing plant, located in Finland, lost 80% of its capacity, which was 15% of the Company’s total capacity. The restoration cost would be more than $1 billion. By the middle of December, shares of Venator had fallen 81% from its IPO price.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
