VENATOR MATERIALS PLC

(VNTR)
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

08/30/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly-traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased a common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation.  The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice.  An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can Click Here or any of the links below, there is no cost or obligation to you.

Company Name

Stock Ticker

Join

Class Period
Start

Class Period
End

Lead Plaintiff
Deadline

Venator Materials PLC

(NYSE:VNTR)

Click Here

8/2/2017

10/29/2018

9/30/2019

Cardinal Health, Inc. 

(NYSE:CAH)

Click Here

3/2/2015

5/2/2018

9/30/2019

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

(Other OTC:CURLF)

Click Here

11/21/2018

7/22/2019

10/4/2019

2U, Inc.

(NASDAQ:TWOU)

Click Here

2/25/2019

7/30/2019

10/7/2019

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

(NYSE:IFF)

Click Here

5/7/2018

8/5/2019

10/11/2019

Granite Construction Incorporated 

(NYSE:GVA)

Click Here

10/26/2018

8/1/2019

10/14/2019

Pluralsight, Inc.

(NASDAQ:PS)

Click Here

8/2/2018

7/31/2019

10/15/2019

NetApp, Inc.

(NASDAQ:NTAP)

Click Here

5/22/2019

8/1/2019

10/15/2019

SAExploration Holdings, Inc.

(NASDAQ:SAEX)

Click Here

3/15/2016

8/15/2019

10/17/2019

Nektar Therapeutics

(NASDAQ:NKTR)

Click Here

2/15/2019

8/8/2019

10/18/2019

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lead-plaintiff-deadline-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300909929.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
